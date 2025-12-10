Blizzard Sign Defensive Back Giovanni Waller for the 2026 Season

Published on December 10, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have officially signed defensive back Giovanni Waller for the 2026 season.

Giovanni Waller (6-0, 185) is the latest defensive back to join the Green Bay Blizzard defense. Hailing from San Antonio, Texas, Waller will travel north to begin his professional career in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Most recently, he played for the East Central University Tigers.

East Central University is a Division II school in Oklahoma. The Tigers compete in the Great American Conference (GAC). Waller made his mark with the team during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He played 22 games through two seasons and recorded 70 total tackles, eight and a half tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, 17 pass breakups, one quarterback hit, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and two blocked kicks. In his senior season, Waller was named an All-GAC Third Team cornerback. Following that year, he participated in the University of Tulsa's Pro Day. Recently, Waller attended the UFL Player Showcase in Arlington, Texas. His results were impressive; in fact, he recorded the longest broad jump of over 200 athletes that tested that day (10'7").

Before the 2026 Blizzard season kicks off, Waller and the team will meet for training camp. With the season only a few months away, anticipation in Blizzard Nation is building. The same is true for incoming Blizzard players. Waller recently shared that he is "excited for the opportunity to join an amazing organization and community." He and the team will take the field for the first time on March 15, 2026, when the Blizzard open the season at the Resch Center.







