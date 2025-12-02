UW-Green Bay's First Football Game

The Green Bay Blizzard, in partnership with the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay, announced that the Blizzard will suit up as the Frozen Phoenix for one game on April 18, 2026, at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin!

The announcement was made during a special presser at the Kress Center this morning. UW-Green Bay Chancellor Michael Alexander spoke about the importance of community, collaboration, and partnerships with like-minded individuals and organizations. "When I think about collaboration, and I think about who we would want to collaborate with, it's people like [Blizzard owners] Larry and Kathy."

Then, Athletic Director Josh Moon took the stage. During his tenure as athletic director of UW-Green Bay, he has continued to push the university forward in competition, culture, and community. Today would be no different. He directed everyone's attention to the video board for the following video.

"It is my honor to announce a historic partnership," Athletic Director Josh Moon continued, "the 2025 Indoor Football League Eastern Conference Champions, the Green Bay Blizzard, and UWGB invite you to Freeze With Us for the University's first-ever football game."

The Blizzard have over a decade of community-focused programming since Larry and Kathy Treankler took over the team in 2013. From laser shows, to indoor snow, block parties, and more, the Blizzard focuses on football and entertainment for the whole community, and in true Green Bay Blizzard fashion, they are pulling out all the stops on April 18 when the Blizzard become the UW-Green Bay Frozen Phoenix. On top of UW-Green Bay's first football game, the night will also feature:

Special game worn Frozen Phoenix jerseys to be auctioned after the game presented by Margarita's and Robinson

UWGB Cheerleaders and Pep Band

Frozen Phoenix snow globe giveaway presented by John's Refrigeration

A winter weather advisory! It will snow inside the Resch Center after every Blizzard score

UWGB Frozen Phoenix FOOTBALL game ball presented by the Village Companies

Frozen Pizza giveaway from Legit Pizza

Green Bay Blizzard first-ever alter-ego night

UWGB Alumni offer & mixer presented by Security Luebke Roofing - 920 Roofing

A UWGB Student section

Exclusive UWGB Frozen Phoenix FOOTBALL merchandise and MORE!

Larry and Kathy joked with Blizzard Head Coach and GM Corey Roberson that he "will have to be 1-0" after that game. Blizzard AND Phoenix fans can show their support by attending the game and cheering on the Frozen Phoenix on April 18 at the Resch Center.

Ryan Hopson, Blizzard Director of Sales, spoke with the media following the press conference and gave a nod to teams like the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Jacksonville Sharks for inspiring this first-ever alter-ego night.







