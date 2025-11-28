Blizzard Sign Wide Receiver Draysean Hudson for the 2026 Season

Published on November 28, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have officially signed wide receiver Draysean Hudson for the 2026 season.

Draysean Hudson, a 6-foot-tall, 175-pound wide receiver, joins the Green Bay Blizzard. Hudson is a Berkeley, California native entering his third season of Indoor Football League action. The upcoming season will be his first with the Green Bay Blizzard.

Hudson spent 2018 through 2021 playing collegiate football. First, with McNeese State University, the wide receiver appeared in 14 games in 2018 and 2019, recording 21 receptions for 219 yards and two touchdowns. Then, from 2020 to 2021, Hudson played for Western Illinois University, playing another nine games and adding one reception for 30 yards and three kick returns for 36 yards.

In 2023, Hudson signed with the Sioux Falls Storm. The team competed in the IFL playoffs each year from 2009 to 2019, winning several IFL Championships along the way. With the addition of Hudson in 2023, Sioux Falls prepared for another playoff run. Hudson contributed 95 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries and 418 and nine touchdowns on 31 receptions through 14 games played. The team was third in the IFL in total points scored, and they won the Eastern Conference Championship, giving Hudson great experience in his first year in the league.

The Storm re-signed the receiver for the following season. In 2024, he played another 14 games, adding 83 yards and four touchdowns on 13 rushing attempts, 448 yards and 12 touchdowns on 35 receptions, and 15 yards on one kick return. At the end of the year, the Sioux Falls Storm went dormant, leaving Hudson to find some opportunities with the San Diego Strike Force during the 2025 season. He appeared in one game, recording one carry for six yards and a touchdown, as well as 35 yards on three receptions.

With the 2026 IFL season approaching, Hudson will make his way to Green Bay, Wisconsin, for Blizzard Training Camp. Hudson could be a steady and consistent contributor to the Blizzard offense, which is coming off one of its best seasons. Last year, they ranked first in points per game. Before the 2026 season begins, Hudson wanted to share this quote with fans. "I thank God for this opportunity. I'm thankful to join this great organization and look forward to working with our coaches and my teammates. I'm excited [to] represent and compete in front of one of the league's best fan bases. Go Blizz!"







