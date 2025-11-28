Pirates Re-Sign DB DJ Daniel for 2026

November 28, 2025

ORLANDO, FL - DJ Daniel has re-upped with the Pirates for the 2026 Indoor Football League season. In 2025, Daniel started all eight games that he played. He finished the year with 25 tackles, .5 tackles for a loss, and three interceptions.

Daniel joined the team last season after going to camp with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. The 6'1", 190 lb. defensive back is playing in his fifth professional league.

Daniel started his pro career as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League in 2021. The following year, he went to camp with the New England Patriots. That same year, he signed with the New Jersey Generals of the USFL. Over the next two seasons, Daniel would play in 21 games. In 2023, he was an All-USFL selection, starting all 10 games for the Generals and recording 30 tackles, including one for a loss. He defended six passes and had three interceptions. In 2024, Daniel played in six games for the Memphis Showboats in the UFL. He started three games, recorded 15 tackles, one interception, and two passes defended.

The Griffin, GA native caught the attention of NFL scouts after playing in the Senior Bowl following a two-year career at the University of Georgia. In 21 games from 2019-2020 with the Dawgs, Daniel had 51 tackles, three tackles for a loss, and defended nine passes. He began his collegiate career at Georgia Military College, where he played from 2017 through 2018. In 19 games, he had five interceptions and 36 tackles.







