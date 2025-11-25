Orlando Pirates Announce First Signings for 2026 Season

Published on November 25, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Orlando Pirates have made their first roster moves ahead of the 2026 season, adding offensive firepower with the signings of wide receiver Nywan Murray and quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.

Murray (6'0, 190 lbs) enters his first season with the Pirates after two highly productive years with the San Antonio Gunslingers. A 2024 First Team All-IFL selection, Murray established himself as one of the league's most dangerous receivers.

Across the past two seasons, he totaled 148 receptions for 1,947 yards and 55 touchdowns, proving to be a consistent scoring threat and a reliable red-zone target. His combination of speed, physicality, and playmaking ability gives Orlando an immediate offensive boost.

Tagovailoa (6'0, 210 lbs) returns to the Pirates after being signed for two games in 2025. In that span, he scored three total touchdowns - two rushing and one passing - showcasing his mobility and ability to make plays in multiple ways. His athleticism and familiarity with the organization strengthen the Pirates' quarterback room heading into 2026.

With Murray's elite production and Tagovailoa's dynamic skill set, the Pirates open their inaugural season in Florida with solid offensive building blocks in place for 2026.







