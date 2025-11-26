Arizona Rattlers Re-Sign Wide Receiver

The Arizona Rattlers have announced the re-signing of wide receiver Corey Reed Jr., who returns for his third season with the team.

Reed (6'3, 210 lbs) appeared in nine games during the 2025 season, recording 34 receptions for 391 yards and 10 touchdowns. Despite missing eight games due to injury, he still finished second on the team in all three categories, showcasing his impact when on the field.

In his rookie season, Reed played in all 15 games and produced 57 receptions for 774 yards and 16 touchdowns, tying for the team lead in receiving yards with Jamal Miles. His size, catch radius, and ability to finish plays have made him a consistent target in the Rattlers' passing attack.

With Reed returning, Arizona maintains a proven playmaker at wideout as they prepare for the 2026 season.







