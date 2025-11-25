Freight Re-Sign Running Back Jerron Mcgaw

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed running back Jerron McGaw for the upcoming 2026 season.

Last season, McGaw played three games for the Freight. He had three touchdowns in one game, the final game of the season, against the Iowa Barnstormers at home.

Prior to that, the Indianapolis native played for the Quad City Steamwheelers in 2023, where he played 14 games and earned Special Teams Player of the Week on April 20, 2023 for taking a deep kickoff the length of the field for a 50-yard touchdown return. McGaw ended the night with three returns for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Before his professional career, McGaw played for Adrian College from 2015 to 2018. In 2018 at Adrian College, McGaw caught 55 passes for 1,079 yards and 12 touchdowns. During that span, he averaged 107.9 receiving yards per-game.

During his sophomore season, he had ten carries for 41 yards rushing and 11 kickoffs for 140 return yards, totaling 843 all-purpose yards, good for second on the team.







