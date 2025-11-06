Freight Sign Defensive Back Jacorey Benjamin

Published on November 6, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced on Thursday that they have signed defensive back Jacorey Benjamin for the upcoming 2026 season.

Benjamin is from Mobile, Alabama, and attended Alief High School in Houston, Texas. In high school, Benjamin was named two-time unanimous first-team All-23-6A District cornerback and was named the 23-6A return specialist MVP.

After graduating, Benjamin attended Texas Southern University, where he appeared in 35 career games over five seasons, resulting in 124 career tackles, six interceptions, and 13 PBUs. Benjamin then attended Bowling Green State University, where he totaled 27 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two interceptions, and six pass breakups on the season.

Last season, Benjamin played for the Iowa Barnstormers of the IFL, where he played defensive back.







Indoor Football League Stories from November 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.