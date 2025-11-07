Barnstormers Sign Safety

Published on November 6, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive back Terry Jones, Jr. to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Jones (6-1, 195, Indiana University) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie Indoor Football League (IFL) season. Collegiately, Jones spent four years at Old Dominion where he appeared in 40 games as a Monarch collecting 241 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and one sack. Jones transferred to Indiana University for his final season of college ball, appearing in 13 games as Hoosier and collecting 39 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one sack.

"Jones is a defensive back who we heavily recruited this offseason," said Head Coach Coles. "His game experience is the slot defensively at Indiana will translate nicely into the IFL."

Jones will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the Spring.

2026 Iowa Barnstormers Player Signings are presented by the historic Kelly's Little Nipper. Kelly's Little Nipper offers daily food and drink specials and features live music! Visit them at 1701 E Grand Ave in Des Moines.

Season Tickets for the 2026 Iowa Barnstormers season are on sale now. Don't miss a minute of the action! Lock in the same great seat at all eight home games for as low as $128 per seat. Call the Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 for more information.







Indoor Football League Stories from November 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.