Barnstormers Announce 2026 Dance and Promo Team Tryouts

Published on December 30, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have partnered with Pulse Dance Fitness Studio to host their annual dance and promo team tryout. The tryout will take place on Sunday, February 1, 2026 at Pulse Dance Fitness Studio in West Des Moines. Check-in and registration will open at 1:30 p.m. with the tryout beginning promptly at 2:00 p.m.

A joint tryout will be held for both the Storm Chasers Dance Team and the Flight Line Cheer & Promo Team. This audition is open to any female 18 years of age and older who is interested in representing the Iowa Barnstormers both on-field and in the community. The Open tryout will be held at Pulse Dance Fitness Studio in West Des Moines (6920 EP True Parkway Suite 115) under the direction of General Manager Juli Pettit and Coach Rebecca "Perry" Gargano.

The Storm Chasers Dance Team will perform on the field at every home game both pre-game and at half-time. The Storm Chasers will also lead sideline cheers throughout each and every game. The Flight Line Promo Team assists in cheering on the team and participates in all in-game and on-field promotions throughout each game,. Both teams appear at different community events and in social media promotions throughout the year as representatives of the Iowa Barnstormers organization.

All participants, for both dance and promo teams, will take part in learning a short sideline pom routine that they will perform in small groups and a brief interview segment. Participants will also be judged on personality, style, and appearance. Those who are interested in the Storm Chasers Dance Team will carry on to learn a one minute choreographed dance routine from Perry which they will then perform in front of a panel of judges.

Participants are encouraged to note if they have interest in both teams.

Check-in and registration will open on February 1 at 1:30 p.m. CST at Pulse Dance Fitness Studio with the tryout beginning promptly at 2:00 p.m. CST. All participants will be required to submit a registration payment and sign a waiver and release form. Day-of registration is cash only.

Pre-registration will cost $30 with day-of registration fees increasing to $40 per participant. Pre-registration is now open online and will close on Friday, February 23.

The dance and promo team tryout is closed to the public.

Those who have questions about the Storm Chasers Dance Team, Flight Line Promo Team, or what to expect at the tryout can contact Juli Pettit in the Iowa Barnstormers front office at 515-564-8457 or email julipettit@theiowabarnstormers.om.

DETAILS:

What: 2026 Storm Chasers Dance Team and Flight Line Promo Team Tryouts

Who: Women 18 years or older by February 1, 2026

When: Sunday, February 1, 2026 (Registration 1:30 p.m., tryouts begin at 2:00 p.m.)

Where: Pulse Dance Fitness Studio (6920 EP True Parkway Suite 115 West Des Moines, IA 50266)

Cost: Pre-registration: $30.00; Day-of: $40.00 (cash only)

Attire: Cropped dance or athletic top (mid-drift must be showing), hot pants or shorts, skin-toned tights or hose, dance sneakers, jazz shoes, or sneakers, performance ready hair and makeup.







