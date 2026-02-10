Barnstormers Sign Veteran Defensive Back

Published on February 10, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed veteran defensive back Taylor Hawkins to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Hawkins (6-1, 198, Reinhardt) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his first season with the team. Previously, Hawkins spent three years with the Tulsa Oilers, appearing in 48 games and collecting 173 total tackles and 12 interceptions. Prior to his time in the IFL, Hawkins spent time with the Omaha Beef of the CIF. Collegiately, Hawkins played at Reinhardt University.

"Taylor is a veteran DB who I had the pleasure of working with last season," said Head Coach Andre Coles. "He was always one of the hardest workers in the room and willing to do what it took to win games. His experience in the IFL will be an asset to our secondary."

Hawkins will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the Spring.

2026 Iowa Barnstormers Player Signings are presented by Kelly's Little Nipper. Enjoy a variety of appetizers, tasty burgers, delicious baskets, sandwiches, and pizzas daily at Kelly's Little Nipper. Visit them at 1701 E Grand Ave in Des Moines.

Season Tickets for the 2026 Iowa Barnstormers season are on sale now. Don't miss a minute of the action! Lock in the same great seat at all eight home games for as low as $128 per seat. Call the Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 for more information.







Indoor Football League Stories from February 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.