Freight Sign Defensive Back Devin Williams

Published on February 10, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced on Tuesday that they have signed defensive back Devin Williams for the upcoming 2026 season.

Williams is a Waldorf, Maryland native who attended Bowie State University before signing with the Freight.

Nicknamed "Charge," he played four seasons for the Bulldogs with a total of 80 tackles. 59 of those were solo tackles, and 26 pass deflections. Through four years, the 6'0 defensive back played in 34 games and accumulated 45 kick return yards, as well as four interceptions.

Prior to his collegiate career, Williams attended Westlake High School, where he was an honor roll student and played both offense and defense for the Wolverines.







