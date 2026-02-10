Castaneda Returns to Barnstormers

Published on February 10, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have re-signed offensive lineman Tyler Castaneda to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Castaneda (6-4, 305, Arkansas Monticello) returns to the Iowa Barnstormers for his second season with the team. Collegiately, Castaneda began his career at junior college before transferring to the University of Arkansas at Monticello. Castaneda spent three seasons with the Boll Weevils, appearing in 16 games. Castaneda joined the Iowa Barnstormers in 2025, his dedication and work ethic being noted by all.

"Tyler is an experienced and versatile offensive lineman who I am looking forward to working with in 2026," said Head Coach Coles. "His knowledge and passion for the game and specifically offensive line play has been nothing less than impressive. We're excited to get him to camp."

Castaneda will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in March.

