IFL Unveils Elite 2026 Broadcast Team Featuring Championship Pedigree and National Media Power

Published on February 10, 2026







The Indoor Football League is proud to announce its 2026 broadcast team. This group represents one of the deepest and most accomplished collections of football voices anywhere in the sport. With a blend of championship-winning players, nationally recognized broadcasters, and rising media talent, the roster reflects the IFL's continued commitment to delivering a first-class experience for fans.

At the center of the coverage is Brent Stover, The IFL Director of Broadcasting & The Voice of the IFL. A veteran broadcaster with decades of national experience, Stover is the host of Inside College Football on CBS Sports Network. He has called college football and basketball, has hosted studio coverage of the NCAA Tournament, and worked across a wide range of sports including motorsports and professional leagues. Stover brings a polished and authoritative presence to IFL broadcasts.

Joining him is a robust play-by-play lineup that includes Jason Fitz, a nationally recognized host and analyst with Yahoo Sports and a long track record across major national sports media. Fitz is a co-host of Yahoo Sports Daily alongside Caroline Fenton, delivering daily insight, personality, and sharp football analysis on one of the platform's flagship shows. Fenton is also part of the IFL broadcast team as a sideline reporter, bringing her on-air chemistry and national experience directly to game coverage.

The analyst roster reads like a championship résumé.

Former football standouts including Erik Coleman, Lincoln Kennedy, Shaun King, Sed Bonner, and Will Blackmon bring firsthand experience from the highest levels of football. Kennedy, a Pro Bowl offensive lineman, provides elite insight into trench play and physical matchups. King, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, offers a deep understanding of offensive structure and in-game decision-making. Bonner's legendary indoor football career gives him rare perspective on the nuances of the game, while Coleman's long NFL tenure translates into sharp defensive analysis.

Blackmon adds another championship credential to the group as a Super Bowl XLVI champion with the New York Giants, pairing a decade-plus NFL career with an increasingly prominent broadcasting profile. His ability to connect modern analysis with real-world experience makes him a natural fit in the IFL booth.

Modern football analysis is well represented by Nate Tice, the host of Football 301 on the Yahoo Sports Network. A former quarterback and national NFL writer with Yahoo Sports, Tice is known for detailed breakdowns, strategic insight, and the ability to explain complex concepts clearly to fans. His work leading Football 301 and contributing to Yahoo Sports' football coverage makes him a natural fit for delivering smart, accessible analysis during IFL broadcasts.

Adding even more depth to the analyst lineup is Kurtiss Riggs, one of the most accomplished figures in indoor football history. An 11-time IFL champion coach and IFL Hall of Famer, Riggs brings unmatched institutional knowledge and credibility to the booth. He is calling more IFL games than anyone this season, offering fans insight from someone who has shaped the league on the field and now helps tell its story on the broadcast.

Supporting the booth is a deep and accomplished sideline and feature reporting team, bringing fans closer to the game with real-time access, storytelling, and personality. Together, this group ensures that every broadcast captures not just the action on the field, but the emotion, strategy, and personalities that define the IFL.

2026 IFL Broadcast Team

Play-by-Play:

Brent Stover / Jason Fitz / Dave Ryan / Alex Cohen / Steve Quis / Joe Pequeno / Will Iger / Nate Gatter / Joey Bonadonna / Peter Schwartz / Jack Kizer / Jeff Siembieda / Pat Parris / Evan Stockton

Analysts:

Erik Coleman / Sed Bonner / Nate Tice / Lincoln Kennedy / Anthony Herron / Mark May / Will Blackmon / Robert Turbin / Eva Hallman / Kurtiss Riggs / Shaun King / J.J. Jansen / John Kentera / Jared Thomas

Sideline and Feature Reporters:

Ari Wolfe / Sande Charles / Ryan Bass / Natalie Bode / Cameron Ezeir / Claudia Bellofatto / Ana Bellinghausen / Aylee Weiss / Emerson Burris / Shannon Ehrhardt / Kelsie Kasper / Aileen Hnatuk/ Smacker Miles / Avarie Howard / Nicole Sedivy / Mike Babchik / Kylan Darnell

Altogether, the 2026 IFL broadcast team reflects the league's growth and ambition. It is built not only on name recognition, but on championships, credibility, experience, and a shared commitment to telling the IFL's story the right way.

From authoritative play-by-play calls to expert analysis and dynamic sideline reporting, fans can expect informed voices, authentic perspectives, and top-tier production every week throughout the season.







