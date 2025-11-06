Barnstormers Sign Veteran WR Andre Williams

Published on November 6, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed veteran wide receiver Andre Williams to the 2026 roster following a trade with the Green Bay Blizzard, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Williams (6-2, 200, Dean College) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his first season with the team. Williams is a veteran receiver with a wide range of indoor experience. Most recently, Williams was a member of the Green Bay Blizzard roster where he spent two seasons contributing to the team's playoff berths in 2024 and 2025.

"Andre is one of the more versatile wide receivers in the league and I'm excited to see him in our offense," said Head Coach Coles. "He has playoff and championship game experience which is always a plus when building a roster."

Williams will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the Spring.

As a result of the trade, Green Bay has received future considerations.

2026 Iowa Barnstormers Player Signings are presented by the historic Kelly's Little Nipper. Kelly's Little Nipper offers daily food and drink specials and features live music! Visit them at 1701 E Grand Ave in Des Moines.

Season Tickets for the 2026 Iowa Barnstormers season are on sale now. Don't miss a minute of the action! Lock in the same great seat at all eight home games for as low as $128 per seat. Call the Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 for more information.







Indoor Football League Stories from November 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.