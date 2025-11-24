Barnstormers Launch Home for the Holidays Ticket Bundles

Published on November 24, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







All we want for Christmas is YOU! Score BIG savings on our Home [Game] for the Holidays Season Ticket Bundles!

Each package includes two (2) Season Tickets AND membership perks plus merchandise bundles perfect for gifting! ORDER YOUR HOME [GAME] FOR THE HOLIDAYS PACKAGE HERE.

Gridiron Package Includes:

Two (2) Gridiron Season Tickets + Membership Perks

Two (2) Barnstormers Hats

Two (2) Cowbells

One (1) Game Ball

$670 (valued at $780 - you save $110!)

Barnyard Package Includes:

Two (2) Barnyard Season Tickets + Membership Perks

Two (2) Barnstormers Goggles

Two (2) Cowbells

One (1) Game Ball

$370 (valued at $462 - you save $92!)

End Zone Package Includes:

Two (2) End Zone Season Tickets + Membership Perks

Two (2) Cowbells

One (1) Game Ball

$276 (valued at $326 - you save $50)

Following your purchase, an Iowa Barnstormers representative will reach out to allow you to select your seats for the season.

Season Ticket memberships include: the same great seat at every home game, a discount on merchandise, the never-waste-a-ticket program, invitation to exclusive Season Ticket Holder events, and more!







