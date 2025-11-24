Blizzard Sign Running Back Jhe'Quay Chretin for the 2026 Season

Published on November 24, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have officially signed running back Jhe'Quay Chretin for the 2026 season.

Jhe'Quay Chretin (5-10, 185) is a running back and a Houston, Texas native. In 2026, he will be an Indoor Football League rookie with the Green Bay Blizzard. However, Chretin brings great experience from his time at Aurora University in Aurora, Illinois.

Some Green Bay fans may be familiar with the Aurora Spartans as the team competes against several Wisconsin and Illinois programs, including St. Norbert, Lakeland, Concordia, and Benedictine. The Aurora University Spartans were Chretin's home from 2019 to 2023. During those seasons, Chretin appeared in 43 games, recording 3,809 yards and 40 touchdowns on 601 rushing attempts, 402 yards and four touchdowns on 65 receptions, and 535 yards on 22 kick return attempts. The running back had breakout years in 2022 and 2023, and he was rewarded for his efforts. In 2022, D3football.com named Chretin an All-American and All-Region player, and the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (NACC) selected him as a First Team All-Conference player. Then, in 2023, despite playing through an injury, Chretin was still named D3football.com Third Team All-American and Second Team All-Region player; he was also a NACC First Team All-Conference player that year. In addition, the Spartans held an undefeated 34-0 record against NACC opponents and were NACC champions four times during Chretin's time with the team (2019-2023).

Although Chretin is a Texas native, he is no stranger to battling in the tundra of Green Bay. In 2026, he will face a new challenge: starting his football career in the Indoor Football League. Chretin is bringing a winning pedigree to a team coming off back-to-back historic seasons. Together, Chretin and the Blizzard will work to pick up where they left off and compete for a championship. Their first test comes in Week 1, when the Green Bay Blizzard host the Vegas Knight Hawks in a 2025 IFL Championship rematch! While some may find the challenge daunting, Chretin is already showing confidence. He recently said, "If you don't believe in yourself, nothing you build is going to last; belief isn't a feeling, it's a skill."







Indoor Football League Stories from November 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.