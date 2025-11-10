Blizzard Announce 2026 Coaching Staff

Published on November 10, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Green Bay Blizzard have officially announced their 2026 coaching staff.

Head Coach | GM - Corey Roberson

Corey Roberson enters his seventh season as Green Bay Blizzard Head Coach, and his second season as Blizzard GM. The team is coming off back-to-back historic years. In 2024, the team won the most games in single-season franchise history (14), including their first playoff game in over ten years; in 2025, the team won the franchise's first IFL Eastern Conference Championship. Under Coach Roberson, the team has been in the top 5 in fewest points allowed three times in the last five seasons, leading the IFL twice.

Offensive Line Coach - Dean Picotte

Also entering his seventh season on the Green Bay Blizzard Coaching Staff is Coach Dean Picotte. Under him, the Blizzard has ranked in the top five in fewest sacks allowed in back-to-back seasons (2024 and 2025). He has nearly 30 years of professional football experience, both as a player and a coach. Picotte has served as the offensive and defensive line coach in the past, but in 2026, he will serve as the Blizzard Offensive Line Coach.

Offensive Coordinator - Matt Behrendt

Fresh from winning the 2025 IFL Assistant Coach of the Year award, Matt Behrendt returns as the Offensive Coordinator of the Green Bay Blizzard. It will be his sixth season on the staff. In 2025, Green Bay led the league in multiple offensive statistics, including points per game (54.1), touchdowns (137), and third-down conversion percentage (56.7%). Before joining the team as a coach, Behrendt played quarterback for the Blizz in 2016 and 2017.

Team Analyst - Levi Nelson

Levi Nelson enters his third year with the Green Bay Blizzard. Coach Levi Nelson has nine seasons of high school football coaching experience, a doctorate in sports and performance psychology, and a master's degree in sport science with an emphasis on coaching.

Wide Receivers Coach - Marquel Willis

Marquel Willis played six seasons with the Green Bay Blizzard. In 2025, he rejoined the team as a Wide Receivers Coach. The 2026 season will be his second season serving in that role. While playing for the team in 2017, Willis finished sixth in receptions, second in receiving yards, and second in receiving touchdowns in the league. His skills translated to coaching; during the 2025 season, Willis helped coach two receivers to rank in the top ten in the IFL in receptions and receiving yards (TJ Davis and Lowell Patron).

Defensive Line Coach - Deldrick Canty

Deldrick Canty is a dedicated defensive line coach from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with a strong background as both a player and a leader on the field. Before transitioning to coaching, Canty played four seasons with the Green Bay Blizzard, taking pride in his skills, discipline, passion, attention to detail, and commitment to excellence. The 2026 season will be his first on the coaching staff.

Assistant Defensive Line Coach - Sulaiman Kamara

Sulaiman (Suh) Kamara is a former Wake Forest standout. His professional playing career spanned leagues such as the USFL and IFL, including one season with the Green Bay Blizzard. Kamara established himself as a respected leader on the field, earning recognition as a Team Captain for the Blizzard during the 2025 season, and the team finished in the top five in the IFL in sacks. Kamara's coaching philosophy centers on discipline, fundamentals, and preparation.







