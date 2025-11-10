Chupacabras Sign Two Impact Players Ahead of 2026 Season

The New Mexico Chupacabras have added two major playmakers to their inaugural roster, signing quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson and defensive lineman Maurice Jackson for the 2026 season.

Johnson (6'1, 180 lbs) joins New Mexico as one of the league's most dynamic offensive threats. The 2024 IFL Most Valuable Player, Johnson showcased his dual-threat ability by rushing 167 times for 770 yards and a league-leading 37 rushing touchdowns, while completing 63.2% of his passes (138/220) for 1,925 yards and 43 touchdowns. His combination of speed, decision-making, and efficiency makes him one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the indoor game.

Jackson (6'2, 275 lbs) brings proven production and veteran experience to the Chupacabras' defensive front. In 2025 with the Vegas Knight Hawks, he recorded 22 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 2 pass breakups, and 1 block. In 2023, he was named to the Second Team All-IFL Defensive Team while with the Tucson Sugar Skulls, finishing the season with 55 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 6 pass breakups, and 1 fumble recovery.

With Johnson leading the offense and Jackson anchoring the defense, the Chupacabras add two proven talents as they prepare to take the field for their inaugural season in 2026.







