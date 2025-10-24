New Mexico Chupacabras Announce Open Tryout

Published on October 23, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

New Mexico Chupacabras News Release







Think you've got what it takes to join the New Mexico Chupacabras?

The Chupacabras are hosting an open tryout for athletes ready to compete at the professional indoor football level. This is your opportunity to showcase your skills, prove your determination, and earn a spot with New Mexico's newest IFL franchise.

Details:

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Date: November 15

Time: 1 PM CT

Don't miss your chance to take the field with the Chupacabras. Secure your position today: https://dub.sh/Md5jrtc







