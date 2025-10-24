New Mexico Chupacabras Announce Open Tryout
Published on October 23, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)
New Mexico Chupacabras News Release
Think you've got what it takes to join the New Mexico Chupacabras?
The Chupacabras are hosting an open tryout for athletes ready to compete at the professional indoor football level. This is your opportunity to showcase your skills, prove your determination, and earn a spot with New Mexico's newest IFL franchise.
Details:
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Date: November 15
Time: 1 PM CT
Don't miss your chance to take the field with the Chupacabras. Secure your position today: https://dub.sh/Md5jrtc
Indoor Football League Stories from October 23, 2025
- New Mexico Chupacabras Announce Open Tryout - New Mexico Chupacabras
- Knight Hawks Re-Sign Offensive Lineman Moses Mallory - Vegas Knight Hawks
- Barnstormers Sign DB Khalil Finley - Iowa Barnstormers
- Rattlers Bolster Offense and Special Teams - Arizona Rattlers
- Mitchell-Johnson Returns to Barnstormers - Iowa Barnstormers
- Freight Sign Defensive Lineman Leon 'Tre' Smalls - Fishers Freight
- Jairus Grissom Signs with Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.