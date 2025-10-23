Jairus Grissom Signs with Oilers

Published on October 23, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, announced utility player Jairus Grissom has signed with the Oilers for the 2026 season.

Grissom, most recently spent time contracted with the Southwest Kansas Storm of the AF1 in 2025. The Detroit, Michigan native represented the Iowa Barnstormers in the IFL in 2024 during his rookie season where he saw limited action.

The new utility man in Tulsa played at Eastern Michigan during college, also making stops at Morgan State and Saginaw Valley State before turning pro.

