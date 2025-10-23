Freight Sign Defensive Lineman Leon 'Tre' Smalls

Published on October 23, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

FISHERS - The Freight announced on Thursday that they signed defensive lineman Leon 'Tre' Smalls for the upcoming 2026 season.

Smalls is joining the team from the Tulsa Oilers where he played last season. With the Oilers, he played all sixteen games last season. This includes one game against the Freight where he had a season high 6.5 tackles. In total, he had 29 tackles during the 2025 season. He also played two games for the Oilers in 2024.

Prior to his time with Tulsa, Smalls played for the Oklahoma Flying Aces.

In college, the 6'2 lineman attended North Carolina A&T State University where he played four years for the Aggies. While there, he switched from linebacker to defensive lineman.

During the 2016 season, he made five tackles (one unassisted) in the Aggies NCAA FCS playoff game at Richmond University on November 26, and had two unassisted tackles in the Aggies Homecoming win over Florida A&M on October 29.

In high school, he played in the Shrine Bowl, a game where the best seniors in South Carolina play against the best seniors in North Carolina. During his senior high school season he made 129 tackles.







