Freight Re-Sign Defensive Back Justin Terry

Published on November 19, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced on Thursday that they have re-signed defensive back Justin Terry for the upcoming 2026 season.

Terry, the Brooklyn, NY native played three games for the Freight last season where he had twelve total tackles and five tackles in one game against the Green Bay Blizzard.

Prior to his professional career, Terry appeared in 52 games in his collegiate career at Monmouth University, with 41 starts at cornerback. He finished with 185 career tackles and had 31 passes defended, which is fourth all-time at Monmouth.

In high school, at Christ the King Regional, he recorded 93 career tackles, 4 interceptions and 16 pass deflections.







