Freight Sign Offensive Lineman Dontae Lucas

Published on November 4, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced on Thursday that they have signed offensive lineman Dontae Lucas for the upcoming 2026 season.

Lucas is from Overton, Florida, and played three seasons at Florida State and two seasons at South Alabama. He then played one graduate season for Southern Mississippi.

For Florida State, he was a Second-Team Freshman All-American and played a total of 21 games for the Seminoles. Lucas played 23 games for the Southern Mississippi Jaguars, where he helped produce back-to-back one thousand-yard rushing seasons for La'Damian Webb.

After graduating, Lucas signed with the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League for the 2025 season.







