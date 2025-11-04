Steamwheelers Return Offensive Duo for 2026

Published on November 4, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







The Quad City Steamwheelers have announced the return of two key offensive weapons for the 2026 season - running back Jarrod Ware and wide receiver Keyvan Rudd.

Ware (5'10, 190 lbs) returns for his second season in Quad City after a strong rookie campaign. In 2025, he totaled 456 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns, while also contributing 365 receiving yards and 5 receiving touchdownsout of the backfield. His versatility and scoring ability made him a consistent threat in the Steamwheelers' offense.

Rudd (6'3, 215 lbs) enters his seventh season with the Steamwheelers and continues to be a reliable target in the passing game. In 2025, he recorded 414 receiving yards and 6 receiving touchdowns, while adding 46 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. With his size, experience, and ability to make plays in key moments, Rudd remains a trusted veteran presence in the offense.

With both Ware and Rudd returning, the Steamwheelers retain key pieces of their offensive firepower heading into the 2026 season.







Indoor Football League Stories from November 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.