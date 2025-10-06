Steamwheelers Re-Sign Two Defensive Standouts for 2026

The Quad City Steamwheelers are bringing back two key pieces of their defensive core for the 2026 season, re-signing defensive back Malik Duncan and defensive lineman KeShaun Moore.

Duncan (5'9, 230 lbs) returns for his sixth season with the Steamwheelers, continuing to be a leader and tone-setter in the secondary. Over the past five seasons, he's totaled 171 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 22 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 block-a testament to both his consistency and veteran presence.

Moore (6'3, 290 lbs) enters his third season in Quad City after establishing himself as one of the IFL's most dominant defensive linemen. Across his first two years, he's racked up 73 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, 8 pass breakups, 4 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, and 2 blocks. Moore's production has earned him recognition as a 2025 All-IFL First Team selection, 2024 All-IFL Second Team selection, and 2025 All-Rookie Team honoree.

The return of Duncan and Moore solidifies the foundation of a defense that continues to thrive on physicality, leadership, and experience heading into 2026.







