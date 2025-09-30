Steamwheelers Bring Back Three Veteran Offensive Players for 2026

Published on September 30, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







The Quad City Steamwheelers have re-signed three key offensive veterans from their 2025 roster: quarterback Daquan Neal, wide receiver Jordan Vesey, and offensive lineman Joe Krall.

Neal (6'2, 215 lbs) returns for his second season after a dynamic 2025 campaign, completing 145 passes for 1,966 yards and 42 touchdowns, while adding 655 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns, making him one of the league's most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks.

Vesey (6'1, 190 lbs) comes back for his third season in Quad City after hauling in 46 receptions for 701 yards and 16 touchdowns, along with 84 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns, proving to be a versatile playmaker on offense.

Krall (6'4, 305 lbs) returns for his fifth season, bringing experience and leadership to the offensive line as the Steamwheelers.

With these three veterans back in the mix, Quad City has locked in a strong offensive core for the 2026 season.







Indoor Football League Stories from September 30, 2025

Steamwheelers Bring Back Three Veteran Offensive Players for 2026 - Quad City Steamwheelers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.