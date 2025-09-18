Steamwheelers Announce First Signing of 2026 Season: QB Daquan Neal Returns

Published on September 17, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







Moline, IL - The Quad City Steamwheelers are proud to announce that veteran quarterback Daquan Neal has officially re-signed with the team for the upcoming 2026 Indoor Football League (IFL) season.

Neal proved to be one of the most dynamic players in the league during the 2025 campaign, leading the Steamwheelers to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and an appearance in the Eastern Conference Championship game. The dual-threat quarterback ranked near the top of every major offensive category, finishing the year with 2,154 passing yards, 47 passing touchdowns, just nine interceptions, and 725 rushing yards with 23 rushing touchdowns.

His efficiency and versatility made him one of the most dangerous weapons in the league:

2nd in Passing Efficiency (min. 100 attempts)

4th in Passing Touchdowns (47)

7th in Rushing Touchdowns (23)

2nd in Yards per Carry - 5.3 - (min. 100 attempts)

Head Coach Cory Ross expressed his excitement about bringing Neal back to lead the offense,

"For me, this is exciting. It's been a while since I've had a quarterback return for a second season in this system. That's when things can get truly special. After the way he handled his first year, the sky is the limit for what he can accomplish in 2026!"

Neal, a former IFL MVP and one of the most decorated quarterbacks in league history, has previously played for the Iowa Barnstormers, Tucson Sugar Skulls, Vegas Knight Hawks, and Bay Area Panthers. His resume includes multiple All-IFL selections, Player of the Week honors, and an NFL mini-camp invite with the Indianapolis Colts.

Now, after a standout season in Quad City, Neal is locked in to chase a championship with the Steamwheelers in 2026.

Season tickets for the 2026 Quad City Steamwheelers season are on sale now. For more information, visit SteamwheelersFootball.com/SeasonTickets.







Indoor Football League Stories from September 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.