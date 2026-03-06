Steamwheelers Training Camp Offense Preview

Published on March 5, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







Going into this season, the Quad City Steamwheelers, coming off a loss in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, made plenty of moves to bolster an already star-studded roster in their quest for an IFL Championship.

From dynamic and speedy receiving or special teams options, big bodies on the offensive line, or even an All-IFL First Team member, the sQUAD added plenty of firepower for the 2026 season.

Quarterbacks

Daquan Neal - 6'1 - 205 lbs - Elizabeth City State University

Judd Roberts - 6'5 - 225 lbs - Graceland University

Daquan Neal returns to the Steamwheelers after a first season that placed him among some of the best quarterbacks in the league. In 2025, the dual-threat option threw for 2,154 yards and 47 touchdowns, fourth in the league among quarterbacks, while also rushing for 725 yards and 23 touchdowns, seventh most among all players rushing.

The team also brings in Judd Roberts for his first season in the Indoor Football League. Hailing from Iowa, Roberts has the ability to give another strong option under center with his big frame and strong arm.

Running Backs

Jarrod Ware Jr. - 5'10 - 190 lbs - UW-Whitewater

Trenton Barnes - 6'1 - 205 lbs - Coe College

Keyon Mozee - 5'7 - 179 lbs - Miami (OH)

Ware Jr returns to the Wheelers after a productive first season in 2025. Ware rushed for 476 yards, 413 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns, while also gaining 4.5 yards per carry. His return ensures one of the IFL's most consistent weapons stays in the Quad Cities.

Entering their first seasons in the IFL, Barnes and Mozee both had illustrious collegiate careers before signing with Quad City. In his senior season, Barnes rushed for 1,264 yards and 15 touchdowns, while Mozee ran for 1,098 yards and was only the 23rd player in Miami (OH) history to reach the 1k rushing yard mark. Both will bring their youth and unique skill sets to a Quad City offense that already has plenty of weapons.

Wide Receivers

Keyvan Rudd - 6'3 - 215 lbs - MSU Mankato

Jordan Vesey - 6'1 - 190 lbs - Augustana College

Quian Williams - 6'0 - 185 lbs - University of Buffalo

Jalal Dean - 6'0 - 190 lbs - Tennessee State/Tennessee Tech

Anthony Evelyn - 5'9 - 155 lbs - Lane College

Jazeric Peterson - 6'1 - 195 lbs - Faulkner University

Ricky Weber - 6'5 - 215 lbs - College of St. Scholastica

Markehi Whitlock - 5'8 - 160 lbs - Calumet College St. Jose

The Wheelers were able to not only add returning receivers from the past few seasons in Keyvan Rudd and Jordan Vesey, but they were also able to add to their solid receiving corps. Speedsters Jalal Dean and Anthony Evelyn had the potential to make a dynamic receiving room even more explosive with their speed, and the addition of Jazeric Peterson gives the team an experienced option to lean on if needed.

Among the moves, the flashiest was the sQUAD locking IFL receiving triple-crown winner Quian Williams to a deal. Williams racked up 93 receptions for 1,159 yards and 27 touchdowns, which earned him a spot on the First-Team All-IFL last season.

Offensive Linemen

Joe Krall - 6'4 - 305 lbs - Monmouth College

Justin Nelson - 6'4 - 280 lbs - Wheeling University

Brandon Unagst - 6'7 - 320 lbs - Brevard College

Lionel Whittingham Jr. - 6'4 - 325 lbs - Avila University

The team will bring back veteran and captain Joe Krall for the 2026 season, with the hope that the 2025 All-IFL First Team selection will lead another solid Wheeler offensive line.

Alongside Krall, the Wheelers bring in three more new offensive linemen: Justin Nelson, Brandon Unagst and Lionel Whittingham Jr. While all three are new to the IFL, they bring plenty of experience to the team. Nelson brings his experience as a multi-year starter at Wheeling University, Unagst previously played with the Sioux City Bandits of the National Arena League, and Whittingham brings a large frame and skillset that can help anchor any offensive line.







