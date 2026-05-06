Saddle Up... Country Night May 15th

Published on May 6, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







This here May 15th, the Quad City Steamwheelers are fixin' to welcome a new outfit ridin' in from the west, the Tucson Sugarskulls, for a rip-roarin' Country Night showdown at the Vibrant Arena at The MARK, presented by John Deere.

Now don't let the boots and banjos fool ya...

The Steamwheelers are on a full-speed ride toward the National Championship, and every snap, every hit, and every touchdown counts on that long trail to the top. This ain't just another stop, it's a showdown with somethin' to prove.

So hitch up your wagon, round up the young'uns, and mosey on down. This ain't just a game, it's a full-blown hoedown!

Here's what's waitin' for ya:

One-of-a-kind John Deere game jerseys, auctioned off after the final whistle

John Deere folks get 2 FREE tickets plus a BOGO deal (that's 6 tickets for the price of 2....now that's a bargain worth hollerin' about)

A halftime jamboree by Loess Hills

Hard-hittin', fast-ridin' championship football action

More energy than a stampede at sundown

Good, honest, family fun from start to finish

So don't be draggin' your boots, grab your tickets now and stake your claim!

Steamwheelers Football, where the grit's real, the hits are harder, and the good times roll on.

Quad City Steamwheelers Pro-Shop

YEE-HAW

Country Night just rode into town... and it's bringin' somethin' special.

The Quad City Steamwheelers have dropped EXCLUSIVE Country Night merch, and it's available for PRE-ORDER ONLY.

Deadline: Sunday, May 10

Miss it... and you'll be watchin' from the sidelines.

FEATURED DROP:

Keshaun Moore (#41) "KBF" x Steamwheelers Collaboration

The collab none of us knew we needed... but now can't live without.

This here's limited edition gear you won't find anywhere else, built tough for game day and sharp enough for any night out.

Whether you're saddlin' up for Country Night or reppin' the Steamwheelers year-round, this collection brings the perfect mix of grit, style, and pride.

From bold tees to must-have fan gear, there's somethin' for every member of Wheeler Nation.

Don't drag your boots, this is your only shot to claim it.

Pre-order now and be ready to ride on May 15th

Stock up. Stand tall. Show your pride.







Indoor Football League Stories from May 6, 2026

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