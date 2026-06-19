Fathers Day Ticket Special

Published on June 19, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







Looking for a Last-Minute Father's Day Gift?

For a limited time, treat Dad to an unforgettable experience with the Quad City Steamwheelers!

From Friday at 10:00 AM through Sunday at 10:00 PM, take advantage of our special Buy One, Get One Free ticket offer for our Military Appreciation Night game on June 28th. Kickoff is at 3PM right here at Vibrant Arena!

There's nothing better than spending time together while enjoying high-flying, fast-paced, fan-friendly football right here in the Quad Cities!

Want to make Father's Day even more memorable? Upgrade to our Party Cove seats for just $23 per ticketand get closer to the action than ever before. Dad might even leave with a football, or a player in his lap! It's an experience he'll be talking about for weeks. This is something you do not want to miss!

Purchase your tickets today and create a Father's Day memory that lasts a lifetime!

Offer Details

Buy One, Get One Free Tickets

Party Cove Ticket Special $23/ticket (Not included with the BOGO)

Valid: Friday, June 19th at 10:00 AM through Sunday June 21st at 10:00 PM

Promo Code: DADS26

Valid for the June 28 Military Appreciation Night game







Indoor Football League Stories from June 19, 2026

Fathers Day Ticket Special - Quad City Steamwheelers

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