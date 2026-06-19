Pirates Host Second-Place Sharks on Sunday

Published on June 19, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Orlando Pirates News Release







ORLANDO, FL - Following last week's heart-wrenching loss in Tulsa, the Pirates return to Orlando to face the surging Jacksonville Sharks on Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. EDT. Jacksonville (9-2) sits in second place in the IFL's Eastern Conference standings, while Orlando (6-5) resides in third place in the East. The Pirates look to improve their undefeated record at the Kia Center to 5-0 this season.

Last Time Out:

The Pirates were defeated 52-50 by the Tulsa Oilers last Saturday, courtesy of a game-winning 21-yard field goal from former Pirates kicker Axel Perez. Quarterback Paxton DeLaurent finished the game 11-of-15 passing for 108 yards with two touchdown passes, adding 46 rushing yards and three TDs on eight carries. Running back Pooka Williams tacked on 58 yards and a trio of TDs on 12 carries, also tallying 30 receiving yards on three catches. Receivers Thomas Owens (3 rec, 30 yds) and Nyqwan Murray (3 rec, 28 yds) landed on the scoresheet with a TD grab. Orlando's defense forced the only turnover of the game, as defensive back Leon O'Neal recorded an interception in back-to-back games. DJ Daniel and Hector Johnson also shined with each player recording nine total tackles.

TJ Edwards II starred for the Oilers, finishing 17-of-25 passing for 179 yards with five TDs and an INT, also tallying 24 rushing yards and a score on eight carries. RB Caleb Ramseur totaled 77 yards and a TD on 16 rushes, while receivers Jerminic Smith Jr. (9 rec, 99 yds, 4 TD) and Spencer Tears (6 rec, 63 yds, 1 TD) found the end zone. Trey Harvey led the Tulsa defense with seven total tackles and a pass breakup, and Tariq Bracy also brought down seven Pirates ball carriers.

The Series:

The Pirates trail the all-time series with the Sharks 6-5. Sunday's game marks the second matchup between the teams this season.

Last Meeting:

Orlando and Jacksonville met on the IFL gridiron on April 17th, 2026 at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, where the Pirates fell 68-40, ending their undefeated streak.

The Pirates trailed the entire way, and they were unable to find any consistent momentum to get back into the game. QB Paxton DeLaurent went 26-of-32 for 218 yards with three TDs and an INT. RB Pooka Williams added 20 rushing yards and a TD on seven carries, and WR Teo Redding tallied six yards and a score on just two rushes. Three Pirates receivers found the endzone - Thomas Owens (7 rec, 74 yds), Nyqwan Murray (3 rec, 35 yds) and Redding (6 rec, 34 yds) - each added a TD reception. The Orlando defense was led by defensive lineman Mike Mason's six total tackles, including a pair of tackles for loss.

Jacksonville starter James Cahoon went six-of-nine for 94 yards and three TDs before backup Sammy Edwards took over and finished one-of-one for a 14-yard TD, adding 27 rushing yards and a score on two attempts. But it was former Pirates RB Jimmie Robinson Jr. who would be Orlando's undoing, torching the defense for 60 yards and three scores on 13 carries, also tallying a TD catch with 28 yards on two receptions. Sharks receivers Jaedon Stoshak (2 rec, 34 yds) and Redd Douglas (2 rec, 24 yds) added to the scoring with a TD grab each. Jacksonville's defense was led by Isaiah Major recording 12 tackles and a fumble recovery, and Dylan Brown added eight tackles and a 50-yard pick six.

Team Stats (includes IFL Ranking):

The Pirates are seventh in the league averaging 47.0 points per game and fourth with 241.4 yards per game. 1,961 of these yards have resulted from the passing game, where Orlando ranks fifth in the IFL this season. Defensively, the Pirates allow 48.5 PPG, second-most in the league, while their 227.1 YPG allowed is the seventh-most mark.

The Sharks average a sixth-best 49.5 PPG, and their 237.5 YPG also ranks sixth-best in the IFL. Jacksonville tallies 179.3 passing YPG, the third-most this season. On defense, Jacksonville allows the second-fewest PPG (38.3) in the league. They also give up the fourth-most YPG (234.3) in the IFL.

Players to Watch (Includes IFL Ranking):

Pirates QB Paxton DeLaurent's 171.6 passing yards per contest ranks second in the IFL this season. He stands second in the league with 179 completions and first in the league with a 72.2 completion percentage. He also ranks second with 1,888 passing yards and third with a 176.0 pass efficiency rating. Through 11 games, DeLaurent has completed 179-of-248 passes for 1,888 yards with 36 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also ranks second on the Pirates in rushing with 198 yards and eight TDs on 68 carries.

RB Pooka Williams leads the team with 342 yards and 14 TDs on 72 rushes, placing him eighth among the league leaders in rushing yards. WRs Nyqwan Murray, Thomas Owens and Teo Redding each rank in the top 10 receiving leaders this season, with Murray placing fifth at 534 yards and 11 TDs, Owens in ninth at 503 yards and 12 TDs, and Redding at tenth with 500 yards and 10 TDs.

Orlando's defensive leaders are DL Mike Mason with 45 tackles, 1.5 sacks, seven TFLs, a PBU and a block, DB DJ Daniel with 43 tackles, three INTs and five PBUs, and LB Destin Mack with 39 tackles, a forced fumble and recovery, an INT and six PBUs.

For Jacksonville, James Cahoon leads the team with 1,851 yards (3rd) and 32 TDs with five INTs on 152-of-237 passing (64.1%) this season. RB Jimmie Robinson Jr. is seventh in the league with 379 yards and 16 TDs on 120 carries through 11 games this season. WR Marquel Wade is 14th in the IFL with 445 yards and nine TDs on only 37 receptions. Defensively, Isaiah Major paces the IFL with 106 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 3.5 TFL, adding a fumble recovery, two INTs and two PBUs. John Huggins is the third-leading tackler with 72 stops, adding 1.5 TFL, three INTs and nine PBUs.

The Coaches:

On April 11, 2026, Rod Windsor was named the tenth Head Coach in Pirates history. He was elevated to that position after previously serving as Offensive Coordinator. The former Bay Area Panthers OC and Associate Head Coach helped the Panthers to the Indoor Football League playoffs last season. Bay Area ranked sixth in the league scoring 45.1 points per game and averaged 233.2 yards per contest. They were third in the IFL in rushing with 99.5 yards per game and ninth in passing with 133.8 yards each night. From 2022 through 2024, Windsor worked with the Northern Arizona Wranglers as offensive coordinator, winning the league's National Championship in 2022. In 2024, he guided quarterback Josh Jones to become the IFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year. A three-time first-team All-Arena receiver, Windsor is no stranger when it comes to championships as he has four rings: three as a player and one as a coach. Windsor began his professional career in 2009 in the af2 with the Rio Grande Valley Dorados catching 184 passes for 2,364 yards and 59 TDs in 15 games. He was named the Offensive Player of the Year and the Rookie of the Year. In 2010, Windsor played for the Sacramento Mountain Lions under Head Coach Dennis Green and with quarterback Dante Culpepper. Windsor then joined the Arizona Rattlers where he caught a league-record 197 passes for 2,372 yards and 47 touchdowns. He was the Rookie of the Year and an all-league first-team selection. Windsor later signed with the Cleveland Browns practice squad for one week in December. He then joined the Buffalo Bills practice squad on December 30, 2010, where he finished the season. In 2013, Windsor returned to the Arizona Rattlers and earned Second Team All-Arena honors as the Rattlers defeated Philadelphia in ArenaBowl XXVI. Windsor had 10 receptions for 145 yards and was the game's MVP. Windsor captured his second ring in 2014 and remained with the Rattlers through 2016. He later won his third championship with the Washington Valor in 2018 and finished his career with the Baltimore Brigade in 2019. Windsor ended his professional career with 898 catches for over 11,000 receiving yards and 263 touchdowns. As Orlando's shot-caller this season, he's led the Pirates to a 4-5 record. He looks to give the Pirates their fifth straight home victory with an upset over Jacksonville on Sunday night.

Coach Jason Gibson enters his 23rd year of coaching with an impressive track record of success and leadership at every level of the game. His career is highlighted by four league championships, nine championship game appearances, and an incredible streak of 21 playoff appearances in 22 seasons. In 2023, Gibson guided the Jacksonville Sharks to a 10-6 record, earning a playoff berth while finishing in the top five in both offense and defense in the IFL. His ability to build disciplined, high-performing teams has earned him three Coach of the Year awards, as well as recognition as the NFL High School Coach of the Year. Before his coaching career, Gibson enjoyed a standout playing career with professional stints in the CFL, GFL Europe, and AFL. A proud graduate of Fairmont State College in West Virginia, he still holds the school's single-season record for receiving touchdowns in a season. Coach Gibson resides in Jacksonville with his wife Sarah, and their three children - Gunnar, Jett, and Steele. His dedication to the game, his players, and the community continues to make a lasting impact both on and off the field.







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