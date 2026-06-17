Fresh Catch: Shark Is on the Menu Sunday

Published on June 17, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Orlando Pirates News Release









Orlando Pirates defensive back DJ Daniel

(Orlando Pirates) Orlando Pirates defensive back DJ Daniel(Orlando Pirates)

TULSA, OK - The Pirates were on the verge of their seventh victory of the 2026 season on Saturday, leading the Oilers 50-49 on the road with 13 seconds left after a go-ahead touchdown run from quarterback Paxton DeLaurent. However, the Tulsa (6-5) offense drove down the field, and former Pirates kicker Axel Perez nailed the 21-yard field goal as time expired, handing Orlando (6-5) its fifth defeat of the season in heartbreaking fashion.

The Pirates found themselves playing catch-up for most of the entire game, and it started early as Tulsa QB TJ Edwards II found the UFL's leading receiver Jerminic Smith Jr. on the opening drive for a five-yard TD grab. Trailing 7-0, Orlando would respond just seven plays later, as DeLaurent connected with receiver Nyqwan Murray for the five-yard tying score. On the ensuing Tulsa possession, Edwards II took matters into his own hands, striding across the goal line for a one-yard rushing TD and put the Oilers ahead 14-7 entering the second quarter. DeLaurent would answer in just three plays, handing the ball to running back Pooka Williams before connecting with him on a 13-yard completion, and capped the drive by finding paydirt on an 18-yard dash to the endzone to tie it up at 14-14.

Edwards II would spread the ball around on the following series, first gaining two yards on the ground, then finding receiver Spencer Tears for a four-yard gain. He connected with Smith Jr. for a pickup of six, then RB Caleb Ramseur gained another four yards on his only carry of the drive. Edwards II would strike again by finding Smith Jr. for a 30-yard TD pass, re-taking the lead 21-14. Orlando would answer back again, with DeLaurent finding a wide open Thomas Owens in the right corner of the end zone, however, Alejandro Mata's point-after-try failed and Orlando trailed 21-20 with less than five minutes remaining in the first half. Tulsa responded with a two-play drive that lasted just 58 seconds, with Edwards II finding Smith Jr. for his third TD reception, extending the lead to 28-20.

Williams began the next drive with three straight carries, totaling 29 yards on the ground, including a 26-yarder that took the ball inside the five-yard line. DeLaurent scored his second rushing TD of the night on the next play, but the following two-point conversion attempt from Williams failed, and the Pirates now trailed 28-25. Edwards II took to the air on each of Tulsa's next five plays, connecting with Tears and Smith Jr. for a total of 14 yards on two-of-five passing, with the latter finding the hands of defensive back Leon O'Neal for an interception to end the first half.

Orlando started the second half strongly, as DeLaurent moved the offense with quick completions of eight yards to Teo Redding and six yards to Owens, while also adding seven rushing yards on two carries. Williams tallied 12 yards on four carries, including a one-yard TD run to give the Pirates their first lead of the game, 32-28. Ramseur would respond with a two-yard score to cap off a 10-play, 42-yard drive lasting nearly six minutes of game clock. He totaled 15 yards across four carries on the drive, while Edwards II added 17 rushing yards and seven passing yards. Following a Pooka Williams 31-yard kick return, DeLaurent found Redding for a gain of five. Two plays later, Orlando regained the lead with a Williams seven-yard rushing TD. Mata's PAT failed, and Orlando led 38-35 entering the final frame.

The two teams went punch-for-punch in the fourth quarter, starting with 15 rush yards from Ramseur and a 15-yard TD pass from Edwards II to Tears, giving Tulsa a 42-38 lead. With 11:30 left, Williams ran in another score from four yards out, but another missed Mata PAT put Orlando ahead 44-42. Ramseur and Edwards II continued to run out the clock, ticking off another six minutes on 39 yards of offense (26 Ramseur rushing, 1 Edwards II rush, 12 passing) including a fourth TD grab for Smith Jr., and Tulsa took a 49-44 lead with just over 3:30 left. DeLaurent and Williams carried the Orlando offense down the field on a seven-play, 30-yard drive, finished by DeLaurent's go-ahead TD run with 13 seconds remaining, putting the Pirates ahead 50-49.

But just when the Pirates thought they had the game in their grasp, Edwards II launched a 23-yard completion to Smith Jr. with 10 seconds left. He then connected with Ramseur for a gain of three. Then with only two seconds left, it was the Pirates' former kicker, Axel Perez, who shattered the Pirates' hearts by booting a 21-yard kick between the uprights to give the Oilers a dramatic 52-50 victory.

For the Pirates, Paxton DeLaurent finished the contest 11-of-15 passing for 108 yards with a pair of touchdown passes, adding 46 yards and a trio of TD runs on eight carries. Pooka Williams tallied 58 yards and three TDs on 12 carries. Williams also finished with 30 yards on three catches, while Thomas Owens (3 rec, 30 yds) and Nyqwan Murray (3 rec, 28 yds) each hauled in a TD catch. Leon O'Neal hauled in the lone turnover forced by the Orlando defense via an interception, while defensive backs DJ Daniel and Hector Johnson each recorded seven solo tackles as part of nine total tackle games.

For the Oilers, TJ Edwards II finished 17-of-25 passing for 179 yards with five TDs and an INT, and added 24 yards and a rushing score on eight carries. Caleb Ramseur totaled 77 yards and a score on 16 carries. Jerminic Smith Jr. led the receiving corps with 99 yards and four TDs on nine catches, while Spencer Tears added 63 yards and a TD grab on six receptions. Tre Harvey led the Oilers defense with seven total tackles (six solo) and a pass breakup, while Tariq Bracy also added seven total tackles (three solo).

The Pirates will return to Orlando to face the Jacksonville Sharks on Sunday, June 21st at 7:30 p.m. EDT in the Kia Center, looking to extend their home undefeated streak.

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