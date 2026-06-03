Pirates Toppled in Tucson, 53-37 Behind Johnson's Four Total TDs

Published on June 3, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Orlando Pirates News Release









Orlando Pirates running back Pooka Williams and blockers vs. the Tucson Sugar Skulls

(Orlando Pirates) Orlando Pirates running back Pooka Williams and blockers vs. the Tucson Sugar Skulls(Orlando Pirates)

TUCSON, AZ - It was a second half to forget for the Orlando Pirates on Saturday night in the Tucson Arena, the Sugar Skulls rallied behind a 19-3 scoring run to earn their third victory of the season. After trailing 20-7 entering the second quarter, Orlando (5-4) battled back to head to halftime tied at 34-34, but Tucson's (3-6) pair of third quarter touchdowns halted the Pirates' momentum and snapped the Sugar Skulls' four-game losing skid.

It took less than two minutes for the Skulls to strike, as quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson ran the ball across the goal line from 15 yards out, giving Tucson an early 7-0 lead after just three plays. The Pirates would respond instantly, as running back Pooka Williams ran the kickoff back 46 yards, and receiver Thomas Owens took a four-yard run into the end zone for the tying score. On the next possession, Johnson completed four of his five passes for 41 yards, capped by an 18-yard TD grab from Gourney Sloan, as Tucson regained a 13-7 advantage. Looking to answer back, Pirates QB Paxton DeLaurent completed two of his four passes to drive Orlando 17 yards down the field, but kicker Alejandro Mata's missed field goal try from 13 yards gave the ball back to the Skulls. Tucson's Brandon Mackey took it in on a two-yard carry to extend the lead to 20-7 after the first 15 minutes.

It was all Pirates in the second quarter, and it was started by another Williams return for 33 yards, resulting in a DeLaurent one-yard TD pass to Teo Redding. The Sugar Skulls responded with a 29-yard scoring connection from Johnson to Draylen Ellis, extending the lead to 13. Williams tallied 26 rushing yards on the ensuing Orlando drive, and DeLaurent would hit Redding in the end zone for the second time, connecting on the 13-yard completion. Mackey would find paydirt for the second time, and his eight-yard score gave Tucson a 34-20 lead. Williams then returned the kickoff 50 yards to the house, and the deficit was cut to seven. Orlando forced a fumble on Sloan's kickoff return, four plays and 38 passing yards later, Redding pulled in his third TD reception, tying the game. Tucson went four-and-out after a missed 30-yard FG try, and both teams were even heading to the locker room.

The third quarter began with Tucson recovering the kickoff after the ball hit the goalpost, and Mackey tallied his third rushing score from just two yards away and the Skulls reclaimed a 41-34 advantage. Orlando's ensuing drive stalled on third-and-goal from the seven-yard-line, and Mata would boot in a FG attempt, cutting the lead to four. That score resulted in Orlando's only points for the remainder of the game. Only two plays later, Johnson fired a 27-yard strike to Ellis in the end zone for his third TD pass of the night. Looking for an answer, DeLaurent rifled a pass that was intercepted by Bri'On Murray with 6:03 remaining in the quarter.

The final stanza began with a missed 26-yard kick from Tucson, but Orlando's offense went four-and-out on the next series. The Skulls converted their next FG, leading 50-37 with just 7:30 left. After DeLaurent was picked off by Ahmad Lyons, the Skulls converted another field goal, effectively ending the game.Orlando led Tucson in first downs gained (10-5), third down efficiency (63%-29%), fourth down efficiency (50%-0%), but were outgained in total yards (213-163), time of possession (36:45-23:15) and lost the turnover battle (2-0).

For the Pirates, Paxton DeLaurent finished the contest 11-of-23 passing for 105 yards with three TDs and two INTs. Backup QB James Blackman would enter the game as well, finishing one-of-two for -13 yards passing. Pooka Williams led the ground attack with 33 yards on just four carries and added a kick-six with 181 yards on six returns, while Thomas Owens scored the lone rushing TD on his only carry for four yards. Teo Redding led the receiving corps with 39 yards and a trio of TD catches on five receptions. Leon O'Neal led the defense in solo tackles (5), total tackles (6) and pass breakups (2).

For the Sugar Skulls, Ja'Rome Johnson finished 13-of-22 for 169 yards with three TDs, adding 20 yards and a score on six rushing attempts. Brandon Mackey led the ground game with 23 yards and three TDs on just seven carries. Draylen Ellis topped all receivers with 80 yards and a pair of scores on only three receptions, while Gourney Sloan tallied 40 yards and a TD on only two grabs. Ahmad Lyons and Bri'On Murray each tallied an interception for Tucson's defense, while Chucky Williams was the tackles leader with five.

The Pirates will return home on Saturday, June 6th to face the Iowa Barnstormers at 4:00 p.m. EDT, while the Sugar Skulls will welcome the New Mexico Chupacabras on Sunday, June 7th at 1:00 p.m. MST.

Images from this story







Indoor Football League Stories from June 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.