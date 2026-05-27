Pirates Clinch 3rd Place in IFL Cup Victory over New Mexico

Published on May 27, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Orlando Pirates News Release









Orlando Pirates vs. the New Mexico Chupacabras

(Orlando Pirates) Orlando Pirates vs. the New Mexico Chupacabras(Orlando Pirates)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - The Orlando Pirates are back in the win column following their 41-11 victory over the New Mexico Chupacabras in the third place game of the inaugural IFL Cup on Sunday at the American Dream. Orlando (5-3) recorded its first win away from the Kia Center since the season opener on March 22nd, while New Mexico (1-7) was handed its fifth consecutive defeat.

The Pirates got the scoring started on their opening possession, courtesy of wide receiver Nyqwan Murray's one-yard touchdown run. A missed point-after-try from kicker Alejandro Mata resulted in a 6-0 Orlando lead after just five minutes played. Looking to respond, the Chupacabras were faced with a fourth-and-eight situation, where quarterback Harrison Roubidoux found a 12-yard completion to receiver Damon Street for a first down. However, defensive backs Corrion Ballard and Destin Mack combined for a forced fumble and recovery, giving the ball back to the Orlando offense. Four plays later, quarterback Paxton DeLaurent lobbed an eight-yard pass to newly-signed receiver Ja'hki Douglas for a score, and Orlando now led 13-0. New Mexico's second series ended the same way as the first, this time it was defensive back DJ Daniel intercepting Roubidoux on the second play of the drive.

The second frame began with Orlando smelling blood in the water. DeLaurent's second TD pass found Murray for their third combined score in the last two games. In the blink of an eye, the lead was expanded to 20-0. New Mexico's third possession was also stalled by the Pirates defense, but they found the scoresheet as the result of a successful 24-yard field goal from kicker Jamaal Bell, and the deficit was shortened to 20-3. With just under six-and-a-half minutes remaining in the first half, Orlando looked to pad the lead. After seven plays, capped off by Douglas's five-yard rushing score on fourth-and-two, the lead ballooned to 27-3. After ensuing turnovers on downs from both offenses, including a sack of Roubidoux from linebacker Hector Johnson and a DeLaurent interception from DB Cam Bright, New Mexico got the ball back with four seconds left until halftime. The 42-yard field goal attempt from Ben Derby missed as time expired, and the Pirates led 27-3 at the break.

The Chupacabras would begin the second half by finding the end zone for their only touchdown of the game, as quarterback Donovan Porterie ran it in from two yards out. A successful two-point conversion saw New Mexico trail 27-11 just six plays into the third quarter. That was the closest the Chupacabras would get to the Pirates.

The Pirates offense answered just three plays later, as DeLaurent connected with Murray for another touchdown, giving Orlando a 34-11 lead. New Mexico took over with just over seven minutes to go in the third, but the eight-play drive stalled, resulting in another turnover on downs. The final stanza began when Mata's 18-yard field goal try missed, and the ball was returned to the Chupacabra offense. Derby's 47-yard attempt also missed, and Orlando took over. Backup QB James Blackman would enter the game, ending the night for Paxton DeLaurent. Another drive ended in a turnover on downs, where New Mexico took over, and they too failed to pick up a first down. With just under 2:30 remaining in the ballgame, the Pirates took possession and reached paydirt once more, thanks to receiver Teo Redding's seven-yard scoring grab. Time would expire on New Mexico's final series, and Orlando walked away with the win.

Both teams tied with eight first downs gained, but it was the Pirates who led in third down conversion (71%-25%), fourth down conversion (33%-0%) and total yards (217-77). Orlando would also win the turnover battle, tallying an interception and fumble recovery, while New Mexico recorded just one takeaway.

For the Chupacabras, Roubidoux finished six-of-14 passing for just 18 yards with an interception, while Porterie went five-of-13 passing for 39 yards, and added a rushing touchdown with -1 yards on just two carries. The leading rusher was La'james White, who gained 42 yards on 13 carries. New Mexico's top receiver was Isaah Crocker, tallying 53 yards on seven receptions. The top tacklers were DBs Greg Dent and Cam Bright each recording five total tackles, while Bright added a 12-yard interception return.

For the Pirates, DeLaurent finished 11-of-19 for 140 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, while Blackman finished four-of-four with 29 yards and a score. The leading rusher was Redding with 17 yards on his lone carry, but it was Douglas (6 car, 14 yds) and Murray (1 car, 1 yd) who each found paydirt on the ground. Murray led the way through the air, adding 103 yards and a pair of touchdowns on seven catches, while Douglas (3 rec, 25 yds) and Redding (1 rec, 7 yds) also found the scoresheet. LB Jay Pearson led the Pirates defense with six total tackles including 0.5 sacks. Hector Johnson added a sack with his five tackles, while Corrion Ballard forced a fumble and DJ Daniel tallied an interception.

The Pirates will remain on the road to take on the Tucson Sugar Skulls on Saturday, May 30th. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EDT.

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