Pirates Road Trip Starts in San Antonio vs Gunslingers

Published on July 10, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Orlando Pirates News Release







SAN ANTONIO, TX - As the 2026 IFL regular season winds to a close, the Orlando Pirates are closing in on an Eastern Conference playoff berth. Orlando (8-6) plays the first of two road games when they meet the Gunslingers (4-9) on Saturday, July 11, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. EDT in the Freeman Coliseum. San Antonio is also in contention for a playoff spot.

Last Time Out:

The Pirates suffered a gut-wrenching home loss at the hands of the Green Bay Blizzard 52-50 last weekend, ending their undefeated home winning streak in the final regular season contest at the Kia Center. Quarterback Paxton DeLaurent was precise, completing 11 of his 17 passes, throwing for 124 yards and three touchdowns, also adding 48 rushing yards and two TDs on just 12 carries. Running back Pooka Williams had a career day, finishing with 122 yards and a pair of rush TDs on only 8 attempts. Receiver Thomas Owens led the Pirates with 78 yards and two TD receptions on seven catches, and former Gunslinger receiver Nyqwan Murray also reeled in a score on his two-catch, 30-yard game. Defensive back Leon O'Neal was a star on defense, recording 11 tackles.

Blizzard QB Liam Thompson was also effective, finishing the contest 11-of-20 for 162 yards with three TD passes to go along with 57 yards rushing and a TD on eight carries. RB Kairee Robinson added 70 yards and a score on 20 rushes, and Trevon Alexander recorded the eventual game-winning, one-yard TD run on his lone rush. Draysean Hudson pulled in seven catches for 92 yards and a pair of scores, while Alexander brought in three catches for 63 yards and a TD. Fred Flavors led the Green Bay defense with nine tackles and Marcus Hillman recovered a fumble for the game's only turnover.

The Series:

Saturday's matchup between the Pirates and the Gunslingers marks the first time where the teams will meet on the IFL field.

Last Meeting:

Orlando and San Antonio have yet to face each other this season. Week 18 will be the only face off between the two squads.

Team Stats (Includes IFL Ranking):

The Pirates are averaging an eighth-best 46.6 points per game and a fourth-best 246.3 yards per game this season. Orlando's 2,412 passing yards ranks third among the IFL leaders. On defense, the Pirates allow a fifth-most 44.6 PPG, while also allowing the seventh-most YPG (225.1) this season.

The Gunslingers average the third-fewest PPG (33.8) in the IFL, also recording the fifth-fewest YPG (209.7) this season. San Antonio's 2,180 passing yards is sixth among the league leaders. Defensively, the Gunslingers allow the fourth-fewest PPG (39.9) and also give up the second-fewest YPG (199.0) in the IFL.

Players to Watch (Includes IFL Ranking):

Pirates QB Paxton DeLaurent's 166.7 passing yards per contest ranks third in the IFL this season. He stands second in the league with 225 completions and second with a 70.5 completion percentage. He also ranks second with 2,334 passing yards and fourth with a 171.6 pass efficiency rating. Through 14 games, DeLaurent has completed 225-of-319 passes for 2,334 yards with 45 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also ranks second on the Pirates in rushing with 312 yards and 12 TDs on 93 carries.

RB Pooka Williams leads the team with 558 yards and 19 TDs on 101 rushes, placing him second among the league leaders in rushing yards. WRs Nyqwan Murray, Thomas Owens and Teo Redding each rank in the top 10 receiving leaders this season, with Murray placing fourth at 671 yards and 13 TDs, Owens in sixth with 630 yards and 16 TDs, and Redding in eighth at 615 yards and 12 TDs.

Orlando's defensive leaders are LB Destin Mack with 55 tackles, a forced fumble and recovery, an INT and seven PBUs, DB Leon O'Neal with 55 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, a forced fumble, three INTs and six PBUs, DL Mike Mason with 52 tackles, 3.5 sacks, nine TFLs, two PBUs and a block, and DB DJ Daniel with 48 tackles, 0.5 TFLs, three INTs and five PBUs.

For San Antonio, Joaquin Collazo leads the team with 624 yards (15th) and nine TDs with three INTs on 50-of-86 passing (58.1%) this season after taking over from starter Fred Payton Jr. Following KJ Smith's exit, Zachary Calzada now paces the team in rushing with 82 yards (39th) and three TDs on 20 carries. Glen Gibbons is 12th in the IFL with 529 yards and 10 TDs on just 38 catches this season. Larry Brooks III is second in the league with 87 tackles, three TFLs, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and six PBUs. Ravarius Rivers is sixth with 77 takedowns, 0.5 TFLs, three fumble recoveries, four INTs and 10 PBUs.

The Coaches:

On April 11, 2026, Rod Windsor was named the tenth Head Coach in Pirates history. He was elevated to that position after previously serving as Offensive Coordinator. The former Bay Area Panthers OC and Associate Head Coach helped the Panthers to the Indoor Football League playoffs last season. Bay Area ranked sixth in the league scoring 45.1 points per game and averaged 233.2 yards per contest. They were third in the IFL in rushing with 99.5 yards per game and ninth in passing with 133.8 yards each night. From 2022 through 2024, Windsor worked with the Northern Arizona Wranglers as offensive coordinator, winning the league's National Championship in 2022. In 2024, he guided quarterback Josh Jones to become the IFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year. A three-time first-team All-Arena receiver, Windsor is no stranger when it comes to championships as he has four rings: three as a player and one as a coach. Windsor began his professional career in 2009 in the af2 with the Rio Grande Valley Dorados catching 184 passes for 2,364 yards and 59 TDs in 15 games. He was named the Offensive Player of the Year and the Rookie of the Year. In 2010, Windsor played for the Sacramento Mountain Lions under Head Coach Dennis Green and with quarterback Dante Culpepper. Windsor then joined the Arizona Rattlers where he caught a league-record 197 passes for 2,372 yards and 47 touchdowns. He was the Rookie of the Year and an all-league first-team selection. Windsor later signed with the Cleveland Browns practice squad for one week in December. He then joined the Buffalo Bills practice squad on December 30, 2010, where he finished the season. In 2013, Windsor returned to the Arizona Rattlers and earned Second Team All-Arena honors as the Rattlers defeated Philadelphia in ArenaBowl XXVI. Windsor had 10 receptions for 145 yards and was the game's MVP. Windsor captured his second ring in 2014 and remained with the Rattlers through 2016. He later won his third championship with the Washington Valor in 2018 and finished his career with the Baltimore Brigade in 2019. Windsor ended his professional career with 898 catches for over 11,000 receiving yards and 263 touchdowns. As Orlando's shot-caller this season, he's led the Pirates to a 6-6 record. He looks to lead the Pirates back to the playoffs with victories in each of the remaining two games this season.

On September 3rd, 2025, The San Antonio Gunslingers announced the promotion of Jonathan Bane to Head Coach for the 2026 season. Coach Bane, a native from Temple, Texas, began his football career in 2010 at Dakota Wesleyan University. As a four-year starter, and three-year team captain, he went down in school history in all passing categories. Starting in 40 consecutive games, he amassed 9,224 yards and 88 passing touchdowns, and set the record for most passing yards in a game (457). Bane was named BSN All-American (2011) and 3x All-Conference selection. Following his college success, Bane began his Indoor Football career with the Richmond Raiders in 2015, where he went on to win Offensive Player of the Year, setting multiple Professional Indoor Football League records. With 72 touchdown passes, including 11 touchdowns in a single game, Bane led the Raiders to the 2015 IFL Championship Game. Bane went on to have a 10 year career in Indoor/Arena Football, playing for multiple teams such as, Tampa Bay Storm (AFL), Maine Mammoths (NAL), Jacksonville Sharks (NAL), Carolina Cobras (NAL), Frisco Fighters (IFL), Orlando Predators (NAL), and the West Texas Desert Hawks (AFL). Bane continues to hold the record as the all-time leading passer in the NAL, also winning a National Arena League championship with the Jacksonville Sharks in 2019. Bane, known for his knowledge of the game and passion to win, completed his professional football career with one of the best win percentages in the indoor/arena game, with an impressive 72-20 record as a starting quarterback. In 2023, Bane suffered a severe neck injury while playing for the Orlando Predators, requiring spine surgery and months of rehabilitation. In 2024, he returned to the field where he led the AFL West Texas Desert Hawks with 45 touchdowns to 2 interceptions, averaging a league-best 234 yards per game. In week eight, he sustained a career-ending spinal cord injury, leaving him unable to walk. Once again showing his grit and determination, Bane underwent months of extensive hospitalization as he fought for a miraculous recovery, and restored full function in his extremities. In 2025, Bane stepped back onto the field as the Gunslingers Quarterback and Special Teams Coordinator.







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Pirates Road Trip Starts in San Antonio vs Gunslingers - Orlando Pirates

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