Pirates Suffers Only Home Loss in Heartbreaker

Published on July 7, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Orlando Pirates News Release









Orlando Pirates wide receiver Nyqwan Murray with the ball against the Green Bay Blizzard

(Orlando Pirates) Orlando Pirates wide receiver Nyqwan Murray with the ball against the Green Bay Blizzard(Orlando Pirates)

ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Pirates held a five-point lead over their Eastern Conference rival Green Bay Blizzard in their final home game of the 2026 IFL regular season. It appeared an undefeated record at the Kia Center was certain, until Green Bay's (12-2) Trevon Alexander scored the go-ahead touchdown with three minutes left. Orlando (8-6) had an opportunity to win the game, until a late fumble cost the Pirates their perfect record at home.

The first-half scoring marathon opened with a bang, as Green Bay quarterback Liam Thompson fired a 36-yard strike to Trevon Alexander for a touchdown on the first play and in the blink of an eye, the Blizzard led 7-0. Orlando would answer back on the ensuing drive, as Pooka Williams and Thomas Owens combined for 12 rushing yards on the first three plays. Then it was Paxton DeLaurent's turn to complete a big-play TD, finding receiver Nyqwan Murray for a 26-yard score to tie the game at 7-7. It would take Green Bay just four plays to regain the lead, following five rush yards from Kairee Robinson and a 17-yard catch from Draysean Hudson. Thompson rifled a 14-yard pass to Hudson for his second TD, giving the Blizzard a 14-7 lead. Orlando marched down the field to the six-yard line, but the drive stalled, and the Pirates' all-time leading scorer Josh Gable nailed a 13-yard field goal try to cut the lead to four.

Green Bay responded by driving to the Orlando 11, but had to settle for a field goal from Andrew Mevis, and the lead was padded to 17-10. A successful deuce from Mevis on the following kickoff gave Green Bay a 19-10 advantage. The next Pirates possession belonged almost entirely to DeLaurent, rushing for 13 yards on the ground, while also finding Owens for a gain of 20 through the air. He found Owens again, this time connecting on a 12-yard TD pass, cutting the lead to 19-17. Robinson and Thompson carried the load on Green Bay's next series, combining for 25 rushing yards, capped off by Thompson's two-yard scoring run. Another successful PAT and deuce extended the lead to 28-17. Orlando took over with less than five minutes to play in the half. DeLaurent would rush for 25 yards on the first three plays. Two plays later, he found Owens in the end zone for the second time on a 15-yard scoring connection. After the two-point conversion try failed, the Pirates trailed 28-23. Less than two minutes remained when Green Bay got the ball back, and it was Robinson who did the dirty work, rushing for 12 yards on five plays. Thompson tallied a three-yard run to set up fourth-and-goal with two seconds left. Robinson would find paydirt from a yard out as time expired, and the Blizzard entered the locker room leading 35-23.

The Pirates offense finally found its rhythm in the third quarter, as Pooka Williams found a hole and exploded for a 30-yard touchdown run on the opening play. The two-point try failed, and Orlando now trailed 35-29. Liam Thompson would lead the Green Bay offense down the field with 37 total yards (24 rush, 13 pass), including a two-yard TD pass to Draysean Hudson. The converted PAT gave the Blizzard a 42-29 lead. It would be the only scoring drive of the quarter for the Blizzard.

Orlando answered with a five-play, 30-yard scoring drive highlighted by Williams' 25 total yards (17 rushing, 8 receiving) and Paxton DeLaurent's one-yard TD run, cutting the deficit to six. The Pirates defense would force the Blizzard into a fourth-and-ten situation, setting up a 39-yard FG try from Andrew Mevis that missed. On the very next play, Williams broke another huge run, this time a 45-yarder that he took to the house. Orlando now led for the first time in the game, 43-42 as the final frame began.

Mevis converted a 16-yard FG attempt to give Green Bay a 45-43 lead with 13 minutes to play. DeLaurent tallied 14 passing yards and Williams added seven rushing yards on the next series to set up first-and-goal. The Pirates narrowly avoided disaster when DeLaurent fumbled at the five-yard line, but Williams was able to pounce on the loose ball at the 10, maintaining possession. DeLaurent was able to make amends on the next play by running across the goal line for the 10-yard score, retaking the lead at 50-45 with nine minutes remaining. Thompson and the Blizzard took over, looking to seal the deal.

Thompson completed a pair of quick passes for 13 yards to Hudson and Kairee Robinson. A holding penalty sent the offense back 10 yards, when Thompson found Hudson for a gain of seven. Another completion went to Trevon Alexander for a gain of 16, and the momentum was quickly slipping away from the Pirates. Robinson gained nine on the ground before an incompletion forced third down. Just when they needed it most, Green Bay's leader ran for a gain of eight to set up first-and-goal. Then it was Alexander's go-ahead TD run that put Green Bay ahead 52-50 with three minutes to play, and the undefeated streak in the Kia Center was in serious jeopardy. Orlando regained possession with 2:20 left, and got the drive started with 14 quick rushing yards from Williams and DeLaurent. Then on second-and-ten with just 51 seconds remaining, DeLaurent scrambled - and the sure-handed quarterback who had fumbled just three times all season entering Sunday's game - fumbled for the second time. However, it was the Green Bay defense who scooped up the football, effectively ending the game and the Pirates' unbeaten record at home and the Kia Center was sent into an eerie silence.

It was an effective passing performance from Paxton DeLaurent, finishing the game 11-of-17 for 124 yards and three touchdowns, adding 48 yards and a pair of TD runs on 12 carries. Pooka Williams tallied a game-high 122 yards and two TDs on eight rushes. Thomas Owens led the Orlando receiving corps with 78 yards and two TD catches on seven receptions. Nyqwan Murray reeled in the only other TD reception with 30 yards on two grabs. Josh Gable was a perfect six-of-six kicking (1/1FG, 5/5 XP), and the Pirates defense was led by Leon O'Neal's 11 tackles.

Green Bay's Liam Thompson finished 11-of-20 for 162 yards and three TD passes, also tallying 57 yards and a score on just eight carries. Kairee Robinson registered 70 yards and a rush TD on 20 attempts, while Trevon Alexander's only carry went for the game-winning, one-yard scoring run. Draysean Hudson led the Blizzard receivers with 92 yards and two TDs on seven catches, while Alexander tacked on 63 yards and a scoring grab on just three receptions. Green Bay's defense was led by Fred Flavors' nine tackles and Marcus Hillman recorded the only takeaway.

The Pirates will face the San Antonio Gunslingers on Saturday, July 11th at 5:00 p.m. EDT at the Freeman Coliseum.

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