Undefeated-At-Home Pirates Face 1st Place Blizzard at KIA Center Sunday

Published on July 3, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Orlando Pirates News Release







ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Pirates continue their playoff push when they host the Eastern Conference's top-seed Green Bay Blizzard on Sunday, July 5, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. EDT in the Kia Center. Orlando (8-5) hosts their final regular season home game, looking to finish the year with an undefeated 6-0 record at the Kia Center, while Green Bay (11-2) has already secured a spot in the 2026 IFL Playoffs.

Last Time Out:

The Pirates came away with a 45-26 victory in Moline, Illinois last weekend to complete a regular-season sweep of the Quad City Steamwheelers. Quarterback Paxton DeLaurent was an efficient 18-of-30 passing for 175 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Running back Pooka Williams finished with 46 rushing yards and a touchdown run on 11 carries, adding 52 receiving yards and a scoring grab on six catches. Wide receiver Thomas Owens also landed on the scoresheet with a pair of TDs (1 rushing, 1 receiving), and Teo Redding was the top receiver with a six-grab, 82-yard performance that included a TD catch. The defense was led by defensive back Leon O'Neal's six-tackle day, while defensive lineman DJ Dale and Mike Mason added two tackles for loss, including a sack that resulted in a safety.

Steamwheelers starting QB Judd Roberts struggled, going five-of-15 for just 51 passing yards and a TD. Backup Ivan Corbin would take over, finishing three-of-seven for 26 yards, also recording 68 rushing yards and a pair of TD runs on eight carries. RB Jarrod Ware added 14 yards and a score on seven rushes, while WR Quian Williams registered just 31 yards to go along with a TD reception on two catches. Cameron Harrell recorded a 23-yard interception return on defense, while Steven Adair starred with 13 tackles.

The Series:

The Pirates lead the all-time series with the Blizzard 6-5. Earlier this season, Green Bay defeated Orlando in a 139-point slugfest.

Last Meeting:

The Pirates met the Blizzard back on April 24th in the Resch Center, where the Blizzard took home a 71-68 victory, as the two teams combined for one of the highest scoring games in the IFL this season.

The Pirates were ahead 17-14 after the first quarter, but a 21-10 scoring outburst gave the Blizzard a 35-27 halftime advantage. The second half was a back-and-forth scoring epic, combining for 77 points in the remaining two quarters. Orlando's 27 points in the final frame weren't enough, and the comeback effort came up just short as Green Bay hung on to a three-point win.

Pirates QB Paxton DeLaurent finished the contest 15-of-23 for 182 yards and four TD passes, adding three rushing yards and a score on four carries. RB Pooka Williams recorded 29 yards and two TDs on just seven attempts, while WR Nyqwan Murray found the endzone with just eight yards on two carries. Thomas Owens led the receiving corps with 82 yards and a pair of TDs on six catches, Teo Redding added 57 yards and a score on 4 grabs, and Murray recorded 32 yards and a TD on three receptions. Williams would add 129 return yards and a kick-six on five returns, earning the IFL's Special Teams Player of the Week honors. Defensive back Khari Coleman led the defense with 10 tackles while defensive linemen DJ Dale and Mike Mason recorded TFLs.

Blizzard QB Liam Thompson was superb, finishing 16-of-21 for 185 yards and a whopping six TD passes, adding 17 yards and a rushing score on 10 carries. Demilon Brown led all rushers with 41 yards and a pair of rushing TDs on 13 attempts, also recording 9 yards and a TD reception on two catches. Draysean Hudson led the receiving unit with 69 yards and two scores on six catches, Isaac Ross reeled in a TD and 53 yards on 3 grabs, while Terrell Carey brought in a pair of TDs and 31 yards on three receptions. Ross added a kick-six on five returns for 73 yards. Brian Lee Jr. was the star on Green Bay's defense, finishing with 10 tackles and a sack.

Team Stats (Includes IFL Ranking):

The Pirates are averaging a seventh-best 47.4 points per game and a fifth-best 241.1 yards per game this season. Orlando's 2,268 passing yards ranks fourth among the IFL leaders. On defense, the Pirates allow a fourth-most 46.3 PPG, while also allowing the sixth-fewest YPG (218.9) this season.

The Blizzard average the second-most PPG (53.8) in the IFL, also recording the fourth-most YPG (243.0) this season. Green Bay's 1,999 passing yards is ninth among the league leaders. Defensively, the Blizzard allow the seventh-fewest PPG (42.1) and also give up the fourth-most YPG (235.2) in the IFL.

Players to Watch (includes IFL Ranking):

Pirates QB Paxton DeLaurent's 168.5 passing yards per contest ranks second in the IFL this season. He stands second in the league with 213 completions and second with a 70.8 completion percentage. He also ranks second with 2,190 passing yards and fourth with a 169.5 pass efficiency rating. Through 13 games, DeLaurent has completed 213-of-301 passes for 2,190 yards with 41 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also ranks second on the Pirates in rushing with 264 yards and 10 TDs on 81 carries.

RB Pooka Williams leads the team with 436 yards and 17 TDs on 93 rushes, placing him seventh among the league leaders in rushing yards. WRs Nyqwan Murray, Thomas Owens and Teo Redding each rank in the top 15 receiving leaders this season, with Murray placing fourth at 641 yards and 12 TDs, Redding in sixth with 607 yards and 12 TDs, and Owens in 11th at 532 yards and 13 TDs.

Orlando's defensive leaders are LB Destin Mack with 51 tackles, a forced fumble and recovery, an INT and seven PBUs, DL Mike Mason with 49 tackles, three sacks, 8.5 TFLs, two PBUs and a block, and DB DJ Daniel with 48 tackles, three INTs and five PBUs. DB Leon O'Neal has also recorded three INTs and five PBUs.

For Green Bay, Liam Thompson leads the team with 1,850 yards (7th) and 42 TDs with six INTs on 144-of-240 passing (60.0%) this season. He also paces the Blizzard with 469 rushing yards (4th) and 18 TDs on 109 carries through 13 games. RB Kairee Robinson is second on the team with 339 yards (12th) and 11 scores on 60 rushes. WR Draysean Hudson is eight in the IFL with 563 yards and nine TDs on 37 catches. Jonathan Ross is 16th in tackles (56) with 2.5 sacks, 15 TFLs, a forced fumble and three recoveries. Brian Lee Jr. has recorded 44 stops with six TFLs.

The Coaches:

On April 11, 2026, Rod Windsor was named the tenth Head Coach in Pirates history. He was elevated to that position after previously serving as Offensive Coordinator. The former Bay Area Panthers OC and Associate Head Coach helped the Panthers to the Indoor Football League playoffs last season. Bay Area ranked sixth in the league scoring 45.1 points per game and averaged 233.2 yards per contest. They were third in the IFL in rushing with 99.5 yards per game and ninth in passing with 133.8 yards each night. From 2022 through 2024, Windsor worked with the Northern Arizona Wranglers as offensive coordinator, winning the league's National Championship in 2022. In 2024, he guided quarterback Josh Jones to become the IFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year. A three-time first-team All-Arena receiver, Windsor is no stranger when it comes to championships as he has four rings: three as a player and one as a coach. Windsor began his professional career in 2009 in the af2 with the Rio Grande Valley Dorados catching 184 passes for 2,364 yards and 59 TDs in 15 games. He was named the Offensive Player of the Year and the Rookie of the Year. In 2010, Windsor played for the Sacramento Mountain Lions under Head Coach Dennis Green and with quarterback Dante Culpepper. Windsor then joined the Arizona Rattlers where he caught a league-record 197 passes for 2,372 yards and 47 touchdowns. He was the Rookie of the Year and an all-league first-team selection. Windsor later signed with the Cleveland Browns practice squad for one week in December. He then joined the Buffalo Bills practice squad on December 30, 2010, where he finished the season. In 2013, Windsor returned to the Arizona Rattlers and earned Second Team All-Arena honors as the Rattlers defeated Philadelphia in ArenaBowl XXVI. Windsor had 10 receptions for 145 yards and was the game's MVP. Windsor captured his second ring in 2014 and remained with the Rattlers through 2016. He later won his third championship with the Washington Valor in 2018 and finished his career with the Baltimore Brigade in 2019. Windsor ended his professional career with 898 catches for over 11,000 receiving yards and 263 touchdowns. As Orlando's shot-caller this season, he's led the Pirates to a 6-5 record. He looks to lead the Pirates back to the playoffs with an upset victory over Green Bay on Sunday.

Corey Roberson, the Indoor Football League Coach of the Year in 2019 and 2024, returns for his seventh season as head coach of the Green Bay Blizzard. The 2026 season is his second as General Manager of the Green Bay Blizzard. In 2019, Roberson guided the Blizzard to its first playoff appearance in seven seasons, and his team led the league in scoring defense. Then, in 2024, he pushed the team further, and the Blizzard finished as the first seed in the IFL Eastern Conference and won its first playoff game in over ten years. In addition, Blizzard teams have had some of the best defenses in the Indoor Football League under Head Coach Corey Roberson. The team has been top five in fewest points allowed three times in the last five seasons, leading the league twice. Roberson, who played nine years of indoor professional football as a defensive back, was an assistant coach with the Blizzard from 2012-2018, and has served the Sheboygan community by assisting multiple high school coaches in the fall. A 2003 graduate of Lakeland University (College), he was a two-time unanimous all-conference selection and a two-year captain, and he ranks third all time in school history in career interceptions. A native of Detroit, Michigan, Roberson resides in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, with his wife Ana, and their three children: Yanna, Trey, and Anyza.







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Undefeated-At-Home Pirates Face 1st Place Blizzard at KIA Center Sunday - Orlando Pirates

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