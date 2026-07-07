Knight Hawks Announce Christmas in July Knight

Published on July 7, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks announced today, July 7, plans for Christmas in July Knight, which will take place this Sunday, July 12. The Knight Hawks will take on the San Diego Strike Force that afternoon at 4:30 p.m. PT. The first 1,500 fans will receive a free VKH helmet ornament.

Fans can snap a picture with Santa Claus on the concourse and take part in a Santa letter writing station.

Prior to the start of the game, the team will be hosting the Vegas Lil' Knight Hawks Cheer Clinic from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Young athletes will learn cheers, stunts, dance routines, and more from the official Knight Hawks cheerleaders. Click here for more information.

To purchase single-game tickets, click here.

REMAINING THEME & PROMOTIONAL KNIGHT SCHEDULE

Subject to change. All times PT.

JULY

Sunday, July 12 vs. San Diego Strike Force - 4:30 p.m.

Christmas in July - Helmet Ornament Giveaway

Saturday, July 25 vs. Northern Arizona Wranglers - 6 p.m.

Fan Appreciation Knight presented by WOW Carwash- Noise Maker Giveaway







Indoor Football League Stories from July 7, 2026

Knight Hawks Announce Christmas in July Knight - Vegas Knight Hawks

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