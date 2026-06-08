Knight Hawks Announce Plans for Risk's Toybox Takeover

Published on June 8, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks announced today, June 8, plans for Risk's Toybox Takeover, which will take place this Saturday, June 13. The Knight Hawks will take on the Tucson Sugar Skulls that evening at 7 p.m. PT. The first 1,500 fans will receive a free Risk Squish.

Click here to purchase single-game tickets.

REMAINING THEME & PROMOTIONAL KNIGHT SCHEDULE

Subject to change. All times PT.

JUNE

Saturday, June 13 vs. Tucson Sugar Skulls - 7 p.m.

Risk's Toybox Takeover - Risk Squish Giveaway (14 and under)

Saturday, June 27 vs. San Antonio Gunslingers - 6 p.m.

Stars and Stripes Knight - Free hot dog giveaway

JULY

Sunday, July 12 vs. San Diego Strike Force - 4:30 p.m.

Christmas in July - Helmet Ornament Giveaway

Saturday, July 25 vs. Northern Arizona Wranglers - 6 p.m.

Fan Appreciation Knight presented by WOW Carwash- Noise Maker Giveaway







Indoor Football League Stories from June 8, 2026

Knight Hawks Announce Plans for Risk's Toybox Takeover - Vegas Knight Hawks

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