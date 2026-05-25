Knight Hawks Fly High, Winning IFL Cup 48-44 over Arizona

Published on May 25, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







Arizona's first possession of the afternoon ended with Clifton Duck forcing and recovering a Rattler fumble. Both teams would trade touchdown drives, Arizona scored through the air to Arlund Bruce and Vegas had their first TD come from Quentin Randolph. The Knight Hawks led at the end of the first quarter, 10-7.

The second quarter started fast as Ron Brown Jr and Josh Tomas traded rushing scores, raising the score to 17-14 Vegas. Arizona QB Drew Powell would get in on the ground game, rushing in a score to give Arizona a 21-17 lead. On the next Vegas drive, a tipped pass was caught and returned for a touchdown by Carson Taylor, giving Arizona a 10-point lead. De Laura would then be sacked in the Arizona for a safety, and the halftime score would see Arizona on top, 29-17.

Although Vegas received the ball to start the second half, Arizona kicked a deuce on the opening kick, taking a 31-17 lead. Vegas would then go on to score 14-straight points from De Laura on the ground and Randolph through the air. Joe Foucha and Fred Flavors would end consecutive Rattler drives with interceptions. Deshon Stoudemire would get his first score of the game, taking a 38-31 Vegas lead into the fourth quarter.

On the first play of the fourth, Brown would tie the game at 38-38. Vegas would then score 10 unanswered points to take a 48-38 lead with one-minute remaining in the game. Max Meylor would rush in to cut the lead to 48-44 with 30-seconds left in the contest. A failed onside attempt by Arizona allowed Vegas to run-out the remaining time and claim the inaugural IFL Cup Championship.

The Knight Hawks will now return home to Lee's Family Forum on Sunday, May 31 against the Quad City Steamwheelers. This game will be broadcast on Yahoo Sports. Paul Reeths OurSports Central https://www.oursportscentral.com.







Indoor Football League Stories from May 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.