Knight Hawks Announce Plans for Star Wars Knight

Published on April 28, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks announced today, April 28, plans for Star Wars Knight, which will take place this Sunday, May 3. The team will take on the Arizona Rattlers that evening at 4:30 p.m. PT. The first 2,500 fans will receive a VKH branded light sword. Please note, no outside light swords or toy weapons will be permitted on the venue grounds. For a full list of prohibited items, click here.

Fan character actors from Star Wars Clubs of Southern Nevada will roam the concourse and be available for photo opportunities.

REMAINING THEME & PROMOTIONAL KNIGHT SCHEDULE

Subject to change

MAY

Sunday, May 3 vs. Arizona Rattlers - 4:30 p.m.

Star Wars Knight - Red Light Sword Giveaway

Saturday, May 30 vs. Quad City Steamwheelers - 6 p.m.

Kids Day - Youth Jersey Giveaway (14 and under)

JUNE

Saturday, June 13 vs. Tucson Sugar Skulls - 7 p.m.

Risk's Toybox Takeover - Risk Squish Giveaway (14 and under)

Saturday, June 27 vs. San Antonio Gunslingers - 6 p.m.

Stars and Stripes Knight - Free hot dog giveaway

JULY

Sunday, July 12 vs. San Diego Strike Force - 4:30 p.m.

Christmas in July - Helmet Ornament Giveaway

Saturday, July 25 vs. Northern Arizona Wranglers - 6 p.m.

Fan Appreciation Knight presented by WOW Carwash- Noise Maker Giveaway







Indoor Football League Stories from April 28, 2026

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