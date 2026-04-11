Knight Hawks Football Hits FOX5 and SSSEN in 2026

Published on April 10, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - Get ready to bring the action home: KVVU FOX5 and the Vegas Knight Hawks are teaming up again for the 2026 season, with select Knight Hawks games airing on FOX5 and the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) for fans in Southern Nevada and Reno.

The Champs Are Back

The Knight Hawks enter 2026 with momentum after an historic 2025 run-winning the 2025 IFL National Championship with a 64-61 victory over the Green Bay Blizzard. With championship leadership returning-including Head Coach Mike Davis, who signed a contract extension following the title season-and new, decorated talent added for 2026, the Knight Hawks are aiming to make another run.

Broadcast coverage is scheduled to begin with the Knight Hawks' first home game and will include additional games throughout the 2026 season. The total number of games and the full broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

A Winning Partnership

"After a season like that, fans are fired up-and we want to make it as easy as possible to watch the Knight Hawks in 2026," said Michael Korr, Vice President and General Manager, KVVU FOX5. "With FOX5 and SSSEN, viewers have free over-the-air access along with other convenient ways to catch select games, and we're proud to continue building on a strong local sports partnership."

"We're incredibly excited to bring Knight Hawks football back to SSSEN. FOX5 has been a fantastic partner to us over the years, and the role they play in bringing our games into the homes of our fans is so meaningful to us," said Gabe Mirabelli, CBO of FEG Minor League Sports Properties.

More Ways to Watch-Including Free Over-the-Air

Select games will be available free over the air (with an antenna), with additional viewing options through participating TV providers and streaming services. SSSEN is available:

Over the air (free with an antenna)

COX cable channel 77

Streaming on services including YouTube TV and Fubo (where available)

FOX5 Sports will also follow the Knight Hawks all season long with coverage, highlights and reporting.

Broadcast Schedule (Subject to Change)

The complete schedule is as follows, but is subject to change.

Date Opponent Kickoff Airing On

4/12 Jacksonville Sharks 4:30 pm FOX5 / SSSEN

5/3 Arizona Rattlers 4:30 pm FOX5 / SSSEN

7/12 San Diego Strike Force 4:30 pm FOX5 / SSSEN

7/25 Northern Arizona Wranglers 6:00 pm FOX5 / SSSEN







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