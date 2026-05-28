Knight Hawks Announce Plans for Kids Day

Published on May 28, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks announced today, May 27, plans for Kids Day, which will take place this Sunday, May 31. The Knight Hawks will take on the Quad City Steamwheelers that afternoon at 4:30 p.m. PT. The first 1,500 kids (14 and under) will receive a free Knight Hawks kids jersey. Youth sizes S-XL are available on a first come, first serve basis.

Multiple concessions stands will have a Kids Meal Deal that includes an Uncrustable, small fruit cup or snack, and a juice box for $8.99. The Kids Meal Deal will be available at Chicken Coop, Bob's BBQ, and Nacho Mami.

Click here to purchase single-game tickets.

REMAINING THEME & PROMOTIONAL KNIGHT SCHEDULE

Subject to change. All times PT.

MAY

Sunday, May 31 vs. Quad City Steamwheelers - 4:30 p.m.

Kids Day - Youth Jersey Giveaway (14 and under)

JUNE

Saturday, June 13 vs. Tucson Sugar Skulls - 7 p.m.

Risk's Toybox Takeover - Risk Squish Giveaway (14 and under)

Saturday, June 27 vs. San Antonio Gunslingers - 6 p.m.

Stars and Stripes Knight - Free hot dog giveaway

JULY

Sunday, July 12 vs. San Diego Strike Force - 4:30 p.m.

Christmas in July - Helmet Ornament Giveaway

Saturday, July 25 vs. Northern Arizona Wranglers - 6 p.m.

Fan Appreciation Knight presented by WOW Carwash- Noise Maker Giveaway







Indoor Football League Stories from May 28, 2026

Knight Hawks Announce Plans for Kids Day - Vegas Knight Hawks

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