Knight Hawks Announce Plans for Kids Day
Published on May 28, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)
Vegas Knight Hawks News Release
HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks announced today, May 27, plans for Kids Day, which will take place this Sunday, May 31. The Knight Hawks will take on the Quad City Steamwheelers that afternoon at 4:30 p.m. PT. The first 1,500 kids (14 and under) will receive a free Knight Hawks kids jersey. Youth sizes S-XL are available on a first come, first serve basis.
Multiple concessions stands will have a Kids Meal Deal that includes an Uncrustable, small fruit cup or snack, and a juice box for $8.99. The Kids Meal Deal will be available at Chicken Coop, Bob's BBQ, and Nacho Mami.
Click here to purchase single-game tickets.
REMAINING THEME & PROMOTIONAL KNIGHT SCHEDULE
Subject to change. All times PT.
MAY
Sunday, May 31 vs. Quad City Steamwheelers - 4:30 p.m.
Kids Day - Youth Jersey Giveaway (14 and under)
JUNE
Saturday, June 13 vs. Tucson Sugar Skulls - 7 p.m.
Risk's Toybox Takeover - Risk Squish Giveaway (14 and under)
Saturday, June 27 vs. San Antonio Gunslingers - 6 p.m.
Stars and Stripes Knight - Free hot dog giveaway
JULY
Sunday, July 12 vs. San Diego Strike Force - 4:30 p.m.
Christmas in July - Helmet Ornament Giveaway
Saturday, July 25 vs. Northern Arizona Wranglers - 6 p.m.
Fan Appreciation Knight presented by WOW Carwash- Noise Maker Giveaway
Indoor Football League Stories from May 28, 2026
- Knight Hawks Announce Plans for Kids Day - Vegas Knight Hawks
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