Strikeforce Stride Past Vegas, 49-38

Published on July 12, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







The Vegas Knight Hawks fell to the San Diego Strikeforce, 49-38 on Sunday evening at Lee's Family Forum.

Vegas took an early 13-0 lead from two Jayden De Laura touchdown passes to Quentin Randolph. The defense did their part by stopping the San Diego offense on fourth down on a goal-to-go situation. The Strikeforce wouldn't answer until 3:15 left in the first when QB Nate Davis ran in for a score, cutting the Vegas lead, 13-7.

Early into the second quarter, De Laura and Randolph connected for their third TD pass of the night, taking a 20-7 lead. San Diego would answer on their next play, bringing the Vegas lead back down to single digits, 20-14. At 3:09 of the second, Davis ran in for a touchdown to give San Diego their first lead of the night, 21-20. San Diego would find the endzone one more time right before the half, taking a 28-20 lead into the locker room.

San Deigo and Vegas each opened the second half with touchdown drives, raising the score to 35-26. A Marvin Grant Jr. interception would set up a Deshon Stoudemire touchdown, to bring the San Diego lead down to 35-32.

San Diego would start the fourth quarter with two touchdown drives, raising their lead to 49-32. Vegas would answer with Stoudemire's second TD grab of the game, cutting the score to 49-38 with four-minutes to go.

The Knight Hawks will be back at Lee's Family Forum for their final game of the regular season against Northern Arizona on Saturday, July 25.







Indoor Football League Stories from July 12, 2026

Strikeforce Stride Past Vegas, 49-38 - Vegas Knight Hawks

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