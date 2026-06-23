Knight Hawks Announce Plans for Stars & Stripes Knight

Published on June 23, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks announced today, June 23, plans for Stars & Stripes Knight, which will take place this Saturday, June 27. The Knight Hawks will take on the San Antonio Gunslingers that evening at 6 p.m. PT. All fans who purchased tickets will receive a free hot dog voucher when they enter the building.

To help celebrate the USA's birthday, the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada Color Guard will be presenting the colors during the national anthem. Additionally, active military members and veterans with an active military ID will receive 20 percent off concessions.

For every ticket purchased through this link, one will be donated to a veteran through our partners at VetTix.

REMAINING THEME & PROMOTIONAL KNIGHT SCHEDULE

Subject to change. All times PT.

JUNE

Saturday, June 27 vs. San Antonio Gunslingers - 6 p.m.

Stars and Stripes Knight - Free hot dog giveaway

JULY

Sunday, July 12 vs. San Diego Strike Force - 4:30 p.m.

Christmas in July - Helmet Ornament Giveaway

Saturday, July 25 vs. Northern Arizona Wranglers - 6 p.m.

Fan Appreciation Knight presented by WOW Carwash- Noise Maker Giveaway







Indoor Football League Stories from June 23, 2026

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