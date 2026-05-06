Knight Hawks Announce Game Date Change

Published on May 6, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks announced today, May 6, that they will now face the Quad City Steamwheelers at home on Sunday, May 31 at 4:30 p.m. PT. Previously, this game was scheduled for Saturday, May 30. Fans can watch the game on Yahoo Sports or listen on 1230 The Game.

The Vegas Knight Hawks home game schedule is listed below. Click here to purchase single-game tickets.

REMAINING THEME & PROMOTIONAL KNIGHT SCHEDULE

Subject to change. All times PT.

MAY

Sunday, May 31 vs. Quad City Steamwheelers - 4:30 p.m.

Kids Day - Youth Jersey Giveaway (14 and under)

JUNE

Saturday, June 13 vs. Tucson Sugar Skulls - 7 p.m.

Risk's Toybox Takeover - Risk Squish Giveaway (14 and under)

Saturday, June 27 vs. San Antonio Gunslingers - 6 p.m.

Stars and Stripes Knight - Free hot dog giveaway

JULY

Sunday, July 12 vs. San Diego Strike Force - 4:30 p.m.

Christmas in July - Helmet Ornament Giveaway

Saturday, July 25 vs. Northern Arizona Wranglers - 6 p.m.

Fan Appreciation Knight presented by WOW Carwash- Noise Maker Giveaway







Indoor Football League Stories from May 6, 2026

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