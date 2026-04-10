Vegas Knight Hawks Announce Plans for Championship Knight, First Home Game of Regular Season

Published on April 9, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks announced today, April 9, plans for Championship Knight, which will take place this Sunday, April 12. Vegas will take on the Jacksonville Sharks in their first home game of the 2026 season that afternoon at 4:30 p.m. PT. The 2025 IFL National Champions will raise their championship banner prior to the start of the game. The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a replica banner. Championship Knight is presented by PAM Health.

The team will offer free parking for all Knight Hawks home games at Lee's Family Forum. Additionally, a value-focused menu will be available at all home games. All new offerings are listed below.

FREE PARKING

Free parking will be available to all fans for Knight Hawks games at Lee's Family Forum in the following lots:

BLACK/RAV4 LOT: Fans can access this lot by traveling East on Paseo Verde or South on Green Valley Parkway at Silver Knights Way.

SILVER/CAMRY LOT: This lot can be accessed by traveling South on Green Valley Parkway at Silver Knights Way.

RED/TUNDRA LOT: This lot can be accessed by traveling East of Paseo Verde Parkway.

HOME FIELD FAVORITES MENU

The following items will be available for $5 at all Knight Hawks home games:

Hot dog, Pretzel, Popcorn, Fan Favorite Nachos, and French Fries

All eight regular season home games will feature an exclusive theme and giveaway. Highlights from the schedule include Vegas' first-ever Star Wars Knight, a hat giveaway, and a youth jersey giveaway.

Group ticket packages, chambers, flex plans, and single-game tickets are on-sale now. Call 702-645-4259 or email tickets@knighthawksfootball.com for more information.







Indoor Football League Stories from April 9, 2026

Vegas Knight Hawks Announce Plans for Championship Knight, First Home Game of Regular Season - Vegas Knight Hawks

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