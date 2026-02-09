Vegas Knight Hawks Announce 2026 Theme and Promotional Knight Schedule

HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks announced today, February 9, the team's theme and promotional schedule for the 2026 season. The 2025 IFL National Champions will start their season on the road with a rematch against the Green Bay Blizzard on March 15. Knight Hawks fans will get to see their team at Lee's Family Forum for the first time on Sunday, April 12 when they take on the Jacksonville Sharks. The team will raise their 2025 IFL National Championship banner during their first home game.

All eight regular season home games will feature an exclusive theme and giveaway. Highlights from the schedule include Vegas' first-ever Star Wars Knight, a replica championship banner giveaway, and a youth jersey giveaway.

Group ticket packages, chambers, and flex plans are on-sale now. Call 702-645-4259 or email tickets@knighthawksfootball.com for more information. Single-game tickets will go on-sale Monday, Mar. 9.

2026 VEGAS KNIGHT HAWKS THEME AND PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE

Subject to change. All times Pacific.

MARCH

Sunday, March 15 at Green Bay Blizzard - 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 29 at Tucson Sugar Skulls - 4:30 p.m.

APRIL

Sunday, April 12 vs. Jacksonville Sharks - 4:30 p.m. *Home Opener

Championship Knight - Replica Championship Banner Giveaway

Saturday, April 18 at San Antonio Gunslingers - 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 25 vs. New Mexico Chupacabras - 6 p.m.

Military Appreciation Knight - Knight Hawks Dad Hat Giveaway

MAY

Sunday, May 3 vs. Arizona Rattlers - 4:30 p.m.

Star Wars Knight - Red Light Sword Giveaway

IFL CUP: Monday, May 18 at Orlando Pirates - 4 p.m.

To be played at American Dream in New Jersey

IFL CUP: Sunday, May 24 vs. TBD - 11 a.m. or 4:30 p.m.

To be played at American Dream in New Jersey

Saturday, May 30 vs. Quad City Steamwheelers - 6 p.m.

Kids Day - Youth Jersey Giveaway (14 and under)

JUNE

Sunday, June 7 at Northern Arizona Wranglers - 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 13 vs. Tucson Sugar Skulls - 7 p.m.

Risk's Toybox Takeover - Risk Squish Giveaway (14 and under)

Friday, June 19 at San Diego Strike Force - 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 27 vs. San Antonio Gunslingers - 6 p.m.

Stars and Stripes Knight - Free hot dog giveaway

JULY

Sunday, July 5 at New Mexico Chupacabras - 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 12 vs. San Diego Strike Force - 4:30 p.m.

Christmas in July - Helmet Ornament Giveaway

Saturday, July 25 vs. Northern Arizona Wranglers - 6 p.m.

Fan Appreciation Knight - Noise Maker Giveaway







