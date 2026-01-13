Vegas Knight Hawks Announce 2026 Coaching Staff Additions

HENDERSON - Vegas Knight Hawks Head Coach and General Manager Mike Davis announced today, January 13, two new members of the Knight Hawks coaching staff for the 2026 IFL season. Kenny Mack will serve as the offensive line coach, while Rod Miller will fill the role of defensive coordinator.

Mack, a Las Vegas native, attended Arbor View High School before going on to Fort Scott Community College. He began his coaching career with Vegas Strong Youth Football as the head coach of the 13U team.

Miller brings over 25 years of indoor football coaching experience in several leagues including the IFL, AFL, AF2, and China Arena League. This will be Miller's second stint in Vegas, previously serving as the defensive coordinator in 2023. Following his time with the Knight Hawks, he served as the head coach of the Massachusetts Pirates in 2024 and the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator for the San Diego Strike Force in 2025.

Davis, who signed a four-year extension after the Knight Hawks won the 2025 IFL National Championship, will continue to serve as the head coach and general manager of the team. This will be his fifth season at the helm of the Knights Hawks and the eleventh season coaching an IFL franchise. Offensive coordinator Hurtis Chinn, quarterback coach Mark Bly, and linebacker coach Rick Espejo will all return for the 2026 season.







